New Pixel 9 cases from CASETiFY arrive with hundreds of prints and customization options

It’s time for the new Pixel 9 cases. We will be featuring a number of options throughout the day and week, but one of the first out of the gate is CASETiFY. A brand perhaps best known for its wild designs and cross over collaborations, its new Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, and Pixel 9 Pro Fold cases are now ready to go with loads of different styles and plenty of customization options at the ready. Head below for a closer look.

New Pixel 9 cases from CASETiFY

CASETiFY has been a major player in the iPhone and Samsung smartphone accessory space for years, but let’s not forget about its Pixel gear though. The Pixel 9 models certainly aren’t its first trip around the block when it comes to safeguarding and decorating Google tech, and this year it is offering up its Impact case for all four models, again with loads of different style options.

Here’s how the Pixel 9/Pro/XL and Pixel 9 Pro Fold models breakdown in terms of price and specs:

CASETiFY Google Pixel 9 Impact Case $55 to $60

8.2 ft drop protection with a slim and streamlined design

a raised bezel for screen protection, EcoShockTM material for shock absorption

Side sockets for easy charm attachment

MagSafe compatible

Impact Case will be available in Clear/Black and Matte Black colorways

Available for the Pixel 9, 9 Pro, and Pixel 9 Pro XL

CASETiFY Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold Impact Case $70

4 ft drop protection with a streamlined design

Raised bezel for screen protection

Wireless charging compatible

Impact Case will be available in a Clear/Black colorway

The new Google Pixel 9 and Pixel Pro cases will be available in CASETiFY’s iconic Impact Case, which includes hundreds of prints and designs to fit anyone’s personal style and also has options for customization. Depending on the case you get, it also offers drop protection, a raised bezel for screen protection and so much more.

