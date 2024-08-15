Explore your city, campus, more with Vanpower’s City Vanture Urban e-bike at $999 (Reg. $1,699)

Vanpowers is cruising into view today with four of its popular e-bikes receiving discounts that are taking up to $700 off their price tags. The biggest discount goes to the City Vanture Urban e-bike that is once again down at $999 shipped. Down from its usual $1,699 price tag, we saw it hit its lowest price ever back during 2023 Black Friday and Christmas sales when it fell to $840. Today it comes in at its most frequently discounted rate to offer you an affordable commuter solution at its second-lowest price – $140 above the all-time low from Black Friday.

The City Vanture e-bike arrives stocked with a 350W rear hub motor, a 252Wh battery, and five levels of pedal assistance to support the rider as it reaches top speeds of 25 MPH for up to 50 miles on a single charge. It comes with a sleek aluminum alloy frame that both compliments and accentuates its minimalist design, with features like its battery being seamlessly integrated into the main bar, both hiding and protecting it from sight or harm. You’ll also find that it comes along with 28-inch Kenda tires, Tektro hydraulic disc brakes, a Gates CDN belt drive to pedal the bike without assistance, and an integrated LCD display with a IP66 waterproof rating.

You’ll also find the brand’s three UrbanGlide e-bikes down at affordable rates too, with all three models sharing general starting designs, but branching off into individual upgrades and features from e-bike to e-bike – especially once you get to the latest UrbanGlide-Ultra model that has the largest travel mileage due to not having a pure-electric throttle option like the others.

We have two other e-bike sales that launched today, one from Juiced that is offering a 15% off sitewide weekend sale and dropping its latest JetCurrent Pro e-bike to a new all-time low ahead of its approaching shipping dates in the coming weeks. There’s also Rad Power’s latest sale through August 14 that is taking up to $500 off e-bikes and 20% off its vehicle racks – with a particularly great opportunity to snag the RadCity 5 Plus Commuter e-bike with an extra battery for 100+ travel miles! There’s several more EV sales still going on from Lectric, Segway, Velotric, and more that you can find together in our Green Deals hub. And if you have a reliable pedal bike that you love – you can check out how the CLIP conversion kit can add e-bike functionality to it in our hands-on review here.

Vanpowers City Vanture Urban e-bike features:

Light on its feet and perfectly crafted for urban riding, the City Vanture meets your every need! No more rusted chains. No more sweating. The City Vanture provides comfortable and easy riding with each and every pedal. The Gates® belt and customizable saddle options are designed to meet the demands of all cyclists. By installing an additional battery, you can extend your assist range from 50 miles (80 km) to about 80 miles (130 km), which is equivalent to the distance from Long Beach to Legoland at top speed. The extended battery will automatically connect when the original battery’s capacity is running low. Two batteries will be utilized together to reach a longer range.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!