FlexiSpot’s spacious 63-inch electric standing desk drops to $170 (Amazon low, $90 off)

The official FlexiSpot storefront over at Amazon is now offering its spacious 63- by 24-inch Electric Standing Desk in black or maple for $169.98 shipped. For comparison, you’d generally need to set aside $260 for this model. This works out to $90 off or roughly 35% in savings, depending on how you’d like to look at it. Even better, this deal matches the all-time low, making now an ideal moment to strike. You can learn more about this standing desk and its features down below.

Boost physical activity by standing as you work with this electric desk from FlexiSpot. The motor can quietly adjust the surface to anywhere from 28.9 to 46.5 inches high, allowing you to dial things in until they’re just right. Up top you’ll have plenty of room to work, as well, thanks to a spacious 63- by 24-inch surface. This provides plenty of room for several monitors, a laptop, and so much more.

Curious what deals will go well with this one? Well, we just spotted Twelve South’s oversized DeskPad at $44 in addition to OMOTON’s metal tablet stand at just $8 Prime shipped. And folks that also want a new desk chair should have a look at FlexiSpot Classic Pro with lumbar support for $150. This deal delivers a new low while taking $100 off.

FlexiSpot 63- by 24-inch Electric Standing Desk features:

ADJUSTABLE HEIGHT FOR VERSATILITY: Customize your working or sitting positions with the adjustable height feature, ranging from 28.9″ to 46.5″. Whether you prefer standing or sitting, this desk adapts to your needs, promoting comfort and productivity throughout the day.

STURDY AND RELIABLE: Built with a solid construction and a weight capacity of 154lbs, this desk offers stability and durability for all your work essentials. You can trust it to support your equipment and provide a reliable workspace for years to come.

SEAMLESS MEMORY CONTROL: The user-friendly control panel with memory function allows you to easily adjust and save your preferred desk height settings. With just a touch of a button, you can effortlessly switch between different heights, ensuring a seamless transition between sitting and standing positions.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!