Hiboy launches new EX7 full suspension all-terrain e-bike with huge $600 price drop at $1,400, more

Hiboy has a Back to School sale that is taking up to 50% off a large selection of the brand’s e-bikes and e-scooters. Among the models offered in this sale, we’re getting our first chance to save on Hiboy’s new EX7 Full Suspension All-Terrain e-bike for $1,399.99 shipped. It’s been set at a regular MSRP of $2,000, with today’s launch deal amounting to a 30% markdown, giving you $600 off its going rate in order to set the all-time low going forward.

The new EX7 e-bike arrives out of Hiboy’s garage ready to tackle long-distance journeys with a 750W High-Speed Brushless Geared Motor (peaking at 1,000W) paired with a removable waterproof 18Ah battery. There are several levels of pedal assistance here in order to reach up to 75 miles of travel range on a single charge – which drops down to a still impressive 43.5 mile maximum using only the pure electric throttle (which drops more if you’re flying around at full speed and not a lower setting). It is a class 3 e-bike though, meaning you’ll be able to top out at speeds of 28 MPH.

In order to offer a smoother ride on an all-terrain design, it shouldn’t come as a surprise that this e-bike has been given full suspension and 4-inch fat tires to deliver better grip and traction no matter what kind of surface or terrain you’re traversing. It comes with a few other features to assist you on your adventures, like the rear cargo rack that has a 110-pound weight capacity, an extra-wide and thickened seat for added shock absorption, a Shimano 7-speed gear system, an IPX4 splash-waterproof rating, and a 3.5-inch color LCD display for monitoring and adjusting settings during your ride.

Hiboy’s other Back to School e-bike discounts:

Hiboy Bundle deals:

Be sure to check out the other back to school EV sales that are running through the next one to two weeks. We’ve got great savings deals from Rad Power, which has a few free extra battery offers for doubled travel distances, as well its RadRover 6 Plus High-Step e-bike dropping to $999 for as long as supplies last. There’s also MOD Bikes, which has extended savings to August 28 and has included a pre-order discount on its new Berlin Step-Thru 3 Commuter e-bike, or the always popular lineup of Lectric e-bikes are getting $727 off their bundles through August 22, with the XPeak Off-Road e-bikes getting free extra batteries for a 110-mile travel distance! You’ll find all these and more collected together in our Green Deals hub.

Hiboy EX7 Full Suspension All-Terrain e-bike:

Ready to conquer any terrain? The Hiboy EX7 is your perfect ride. With full suspension comfort and a powerful Peak 1000W motor, it’s all about smooth, long-distance journeys. Imagine gliding over 70 miles on a single charge, thanks to its 48V 18Ah battery. And with the Horst-link rear suspension, cushioned seat, and reinforced rear rack, you’ll feel like you’re floating on air. Whether it’s city streets or rugged trails, the EX7 has you covered. Ready to ride in style and comfort? Let’s go all-terrain with the Hiboy EX7.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!