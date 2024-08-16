Go grab a copy of NBA 2K24 Kobe Bryant Edition on all consoles at just $10 before it sells out

As the summer $10 Best Buy game sale rolls on, for today only you can now score a copy of NBA 2K24 Kobe Bryant Edition on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, or Nintendo Switch at just $10. Shipping is free for My Best Buy members (free to join here). This is a regularly $20 title these days, but it started out at the usual $60 MSRP and currently starts at $28 on Amazon. Whether you’re grabbing a second copy for another platform or jumping in for the first time, it’s hard to deny the value here at just $10. I mean even if you’re just going load this one up casually with buddies here and there, you can’t go wrong at a price like this. It’s hard to say for sure, but it could sell out on select platforms at any time.

