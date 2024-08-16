Score HP’s affordable Apple Magic Keyboard alternative for just $30 today ($69 off)

We are now tracking a deal that drops HP’s 975 Dual-Mode Wireless Keyboard in black to $29.99 shipped at Walmart. This wireless keyboard with a $99 price tag is now seeing a solid $69 discount to land at one of the lowest prices we can find. The same keyboard on Amazon is currently fetching $69 from a third-party seller. Both Newegg and HP are matching Walmart’s price for this keyboard today, so head below for more details to see if you want to score it for your setup from one of these retailers.

HP’s 975 Dual-Mode Wireless Keyboard works with both Windows and macOS systems, and it supports Bluetooth and 2.4GHz wireless connections with a range of up to 10 meters. You can connect this keyboard with up to three devices — two via Bluetooth and one via 2.4 GHz USB-A dongle — and switch between them with just a button. It has a similar full-size layout as Apple’s Magic Keyboard, which is currently going for $190 on Amazon. The HP 975 wireless keyboard also comes with a numpad, and it features 2.0mm low-profile Scissor switches. The only feature it’s missing compared to Apple’s Magic Keyboard is TouchID support, but it more than makes for it with backlit keys and an affordable price tag.

This keyboard would pair nicely with HP’s 935 Creator Wireless Ergonomic mouse which is still down to just $30 from its usual price of $79. Other desk accessories are waiting for you in our Mac accessories hub, so be sure to stop by and see if something else catches your attention.

