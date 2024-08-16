Trade in gas-guzzlers for Greenworks’ 40V 21-inch cordless self-propelled mower at a new $299 low (Reg. $450)

Amazon is offering a great deal for homeowners with the Greenworks 40V 21-inch Cordless Electric Self-Propelled Lawn Mower discounted to $298.99 shipped. Normally fetching $450 most days, this mower spent the first six months of 2024 keeping above $360 (which already beats out all of 2023’s prices), until we saw it fall further to the former and short-lived $315 low last month. Today it’s coming in with a better-than-ever $151 markdown that lands it at a new all-time low and giving homeowners an affordable opportunity to do away with those gas-guzzling models in favor of an electric alternative.

This self-propelled mower arrives with a 40V brushless motor housed within the durable 21-inch steel deck and provides up to 45 minutes of continuous runtime with the included 5.0Ah USB battery – about half an acre worth of mowing. When you’re not using the battery to power your lawncare equipment, this 5.0Ah model also doubles as a 50,000mAh power bank with its USB port to charge your devices – so you could say you’re getting a two-for-one deal here.

The mower also features a 7-position cutting height adjustment range, with a 3-in-1 design that we’re seeing more and more of in electric mowers lately – letting you mulch, side discharge, or rear-bag your clippings. It has been given the brand’s SmartCut tech that is able to sense the conditions of your yard’s grass and adapt the motor’s power output to give you the perfect cut you can brag about to your neighbors. You’ll also never have to fight with a starter cord or prime the oil again as it all starts up with a quick push of a button.

If you have more yard to mow, might I suggest the fully comprehensive Greenworks PRO CrossoverZ 80V 42-inch Electric Zero-Turn Lawn Mower that tackles up to 2 acres on a single charge of its six 5.0Ah batteries? It even comes with three dual-port turbo chargers to have them recharged and ready for round two in up to 45 minutes. Another handy tool is the EGO Power+ 56V Multi-Head system, which currently has a 10-inch pole saw attachment down at its third-lowest price among others worth checking out. You’ll find more deals and releases to add to your arsenal all collected together in our Green Deals hub, which is updated daily.

Greenworks 40V 21-inch Cordless Electric Self-Propelled Mower:

40V 21” LAWN MOWER – Get more done, faster, with Greenworks electric lawn mowers. This 40V self-propelled lawn mower provides up to 45 minutes of run-time with fully charged 5.0Ah battery (varies based on grass condition and operator technique).Front wheels : 8 Inches

BRUSHLESS MOTOR / DURABLE STEEL DECK – This electric mower features a durable 21″ deck, and a highly efficient brushless motor that provides more torque, quiet operation, and longer life

SINGLE LEVER HEIGHT ADJUST – 7 position height adjustment provides the best cut in all environments. 3-in-1 design offers rear bag, side discharge, and mulching capabilities

SELF-PROPELLED – Rear wheel drive power increases traction to tackle the toughest backyard terrain

VERTICAL STORAGE – Save 70% more space with vertical storage

MAINTENANCE FREE – The walk behind lawn mower is virtually maintenance free, with no gas, no oil, and no emissions. It starts instantly, is quiet, and delivers the power you need

