Score a set of Govee’s 15-inch Smart Wi-Fi Light Bars for your home theater at $40 low (Reg. $70)

The official Govee Amazon storefront currently paves the way towards a colorful home theater with its Govee 15-inch Smart RGBIC Wi-Fi TV Light Bars at $39.99 shipped. For comparison, you’d usually need to set aside $70. This works out to not only $30 off, but in terms of percentage, a 43% discount. Best of all, this deal marks a return to the all-time low, making this literally one of the best times to cash in. You can learn more about these light bars down below.

Make your home theater setup bright and colorful or opt for a subtle glow with these large light bars from Govee. Standing 15 inches tall, these are ready to cast quite a bit of light onto the wall. These be can set on top of your TV stand vertically or horizontally, and also can be directly attached to the back of a TV. With RGBIC technology onboard, you’ll be able to tweak settings until you get the exact color you’re after. Not only can they be controlled using the Govee app, you’ll also be able to toggle power, brightness, color scheme, and more using Google Assistant or Alexa.

Oh, and don’t forget that there’s still time to up your Halloween game this year with Govee’s Smart RGBIC Outdoor Flood Lights at $70. With a total of $30 in savings now up for grabs, you’re looking at one of the lowest prices yet. And if you’d like to add some Alexa speakers or displays to your smart home, several deals are live now and priced from $23.

Govee 15-inch Smart RGBIC Wi-Fi TV Light Bars features:

Created For Your TV: Bring your entertainment, movies, sports, and gaming to life with the Govee RGBIC TV Light Bars. Use with the Govee Home App to control your light bars remotely or brighten your walls with preset scene modes and music modes.

RGBIC Effects: Enjoy vibrant RGBIC lighting effects for your TV. With the included back buckles, the TV light bars can be rotated freely up to 90°, allowing for a wider spread of the lighting effects.(No extra hub needed)

Smart Voice Control: Use your voice assistant devices to turn your lights on and off, change scene modes, and more with Smart Voice Control. Pair your TV light bars with Alexa and Google Assistant to enjoy hands-free voice control.

