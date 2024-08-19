Get ready to finally get a look inside the official new Nintendo Museum during today’s Direct presentation

You’ll want to make sure you dive into today’s Buy 2 Get 1 FREE Switch game sale if you’re a My Best Buy member, and check out the Legend of Zelda Echoes of Wisdom pre-order bonuses now, but for now it’s all about the new Nintendo Museum. Nintendo is set to open up its very own official show room this fall and it has now scheduled a dedicated Nintendo Museum Direct to gives fans of the Mushroom Kingdom an early look behind the curtain.

Get a peak inside the official Nintendo Museum

The Nintendo Museum is located in Kyoto, Japan inside of a repurposed space at the old Ogura Plant – a place Nintendo used to make trading cards way back in the early days of the company before transforming it into a repair shop of sorts for toys and consoles.

First announced way back in 2021, the Nintendo Museum completed construction sometime this past May and is set to officially open this fall.

It will feature, as I’m sure you can imagine, all sorts of hardware and products Nintendo has released over the years (and hopefully some odd prototypes that never saw the light of day) alongside a look at the company’s product development process and materials.

It, for the most part, has remained under wraps over the years, but Nintendo is ready to, at least to some degree, unveil to the public what it has been up to in Uji over the last few years in today’s Nintendo Museum Direct stream.

It is set to go live down below with 10 minutes of footage and a sneak peak at what we presume is the Mushroom Kingdom-themed showroom floor.

The show is set to kick off today at 3 p.m. PT/6 p.m. ET.

Don’t get your hopes up for anything new though, this is all about the history of the storied gaming brand – Nintendo has already tempered expectations by saying “there will be no game announcements or mention of the Nintendo Switch successor during this presentation.”

Join us on August 19 at 3pm PT, for a tour of the Nintendo Museum that’s scheduled to open during the fall of 2024 in Kyoto, Japan! The Nintendo Museum Direct livestream will last roughly 10 minutes.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!