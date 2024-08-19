Shape up borders with Worx’s 40V Power Share 13-inch cordless electric trimmer/edger at $149 (Reg. $180)

Amazon is offering a limited-time deal on the Worx 40V Power Share 13-inch Cordless Electric Weed Trimmer and Edger for $149.20 shipped. Normally going for $180, this particular model hasn’t seen much budging from its MSRP in 2024 after kicking off the new year at $152 for a week and not seeing another discount until June, when the discount repeated once more. While it doesn’t beat out its all-time $127 low that we last saw in May 2023, this is still a solid $31 being shaved off its normally unmoving price tag that gives you the fourth-lowest price we have tracked – only $22 above the all-time low.

This handy 2-in-1 device saves you money and space on two separate tools while giving you better versatility to keep your yard and garden’s borders in tip-top shape. It delivers 60-minute runtime with its two 20V batteries, a 13-inch cutting diameter, and utilizes a pivoting head to tackle those sloped and hard-to-reach areas, with a variable speed throttle for added control and a D-grip adjustable handle to account for different users’ size and comfort.

It features a command feed spool system that feeds in new line at the touch of a button, so you don’t have to stop and open things up while in the middle of a job. It weighs in at a minor 6.5 pounds too, making it easy and comfortable to use, plus you can toss out the concerns of getting tangled up in its cord as you go. It also comes as part of the Power Share family too, so you’ll be able to interchange the battery with 75+ other tools in the ecosystem.

If you’re been needing a new pressure washer to blast the muck off your driveways, walkways, outdoor furniture, and more – be sure to check out the dual one-day only discounts on the Greenworks 1,900 PSI Electric Pressure Washer alongside the brand’s 12-inch Pressure Washer Surface Cleaner Attachment that make quite the tag-team. You’ll find more electric tool alternatives in our Green Deals hub – and be sure to also check out any active deals in our Electrified Weekly roundup too.

Worx 40V Power Share 13-inch Trimmer and Edger features:

[2x20V=40V] Powered by two 20V MaxLithium PowerShare batteries for 40V of total power and performance.Charging time : 60 min. No Load Speed : 7500 /min.

[2-IN-1] Easily converts from a string trimmer into an in-line wheeled edger

[COMMAND FEED] Innovative Command Feed spool system of this grass trimmer offers instant line feeding at the touch of a button

[VARIABLE SPEED THROTTLE] Increase the speed when you run into tougher grass, then dial it back down to increase runtime

[PRO-GRADE] Professional-grade trimmer line of lawn trimmer for sharp edges and professionally landscaped results

[D-GRIP HANDLE] Grab it from any angle and make smooth, long swipes. It’s adjustable, so you can find a working position that’s comfortable for you

[PIVOTING HEAD] So you can trim and edge on sloped or uneven terrain

