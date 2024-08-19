New Sonos Roam 2 waterproof AirPlay Bluetooth speaker falls back to $143 Prime Day low

This morning saw the first straight cash deal on new unit Sonos Ace ANC headphones, and this afternoon is ushering in the return of Prime Day pricing on the new Sonos Roam 2 portable waterproof Bluetooth speaker at $143 shipped. Regularly $179, today’s deal knocks 20% off the going rate to deliver the third price drop we have tracked since its debut a few months ago alongside the new Ace headphones.

The new Sonos Roam 2 launched this past spring as the next-generation portable speaker from the lauded audio brand. While largely the same at a distance, albeit with an overall cleaner appearance to my eyes, there are some improvements under the hood here.

Firstly, Sonos has done away with the need to link up with the Sonos app and your Wi-Fi before it is ready to be taken out into the wild. Another issue with the first model was the less than reliable battery. While the second-generation iteration has the same 10 hours of battery life, Sonos says you’ll find a better, longer-lasting battery that carries a max charge for longer.

Roam 2 features an IP67 dust- and water-proof design as well as the expected AirPlay 2 connectivity alongside Sound Swap so you can pass audio to the rest of your Sonos speaker setup.

Sonos Roam 2 features:

Precision-engineered drivers produce size-defying clarity and bass

Ultra compact and lightweight so you can bring Sonos sound anywhere

Durable, IP67 waterproof and dustproof, and ready for outdoor adventures

Rechargeable battery gives you up to 10 hours of listening time

Automatic Trueplay fine-tunes the sound for each new environment

Hands-free ease with Sonos Voice Control and Amazon Alexa

Versatile design can be stood upright or laid on its side

