For the rest of the day you can get Hiboy’s KS4 Pro foldable e-scooter with a 25-mile travel range at $380 (Reg. $600)

Courtesy of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy is offering the Hiboy KS4 Pro Foldable Electric Scooter for $379.99 shipped until later tonight. Normally going for $600 at Best Buy, with a higher $750 MSRP direct from Hiboy, this model has seen significantly fewer discounts since 2024 began than some of the brand’s other models – and was left out of the current Back to School Sale that is still going on. While we’ve seen it go as low as $410 in direct-from-Hiboy sales, at Best Buy we’ve seen it fall more often to $380, with 2023 giving us a slightly lower $370 low that we haven’t seen since. You’re still getting it at the second-lowest price here today, saving you a solid $220.

The KS4 Pro e-scooter arrives with a 500W motor (peaking at 750W) and a 11.6Ah battery which work together to propel you up to its max 19 MPH speed for up to 25 miles on a single charge. You have two different speed modes here to either conserve energy for farther travel or throw that concern to the wind as you zoom around full speed – with the e-scooter also offering customizable cruise and speed controls. There’s a few features that will add to your riding experience, like the LED headlight, sidelights, and taillight, as well as the dual braking system, dual rear suspensions, and a smart LED dashboard to monitor and adjust settings during your ride. It also comes with Hiboy’s usual app-support, which also allows you to lock and unlock the scooter for added peace of mind.

You can check out the e-scooters that are discounted as part of Hiboy’s Back to School Sale here, with additional coverage of the discounted e-bikes here – including the new EX7 Full Suspension e-bike. Be sure to head over to our Green Deals hub for more e-scooter and e-bike discounts and sales – there are a few major opportunities from big brands to extend riding range thanks to included extra battery deals.

Hiboy KS4 Pro Foldable Electric Scooter features:

An electric scooter is faster and more efficient than a motor or kick scooter. The Hiboy KS4 Pro Premium electric scooter is the best fit for riders looking for a powerful yet lightweight electric scooter. The Hiboy KS4 Pro electric scooter has a 500W (Peak 750W) motor and a high-capacity battery. With a high speed of 19 mph, it smoothly achieves 25 miles of travel range per charge under specific conditions. It suits city commuting and traveling, helping you conquer up to a 15% grade slope. The powerful 500 W motor makes it ideal for city commuting and extended travel.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!