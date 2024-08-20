Hiboy’s S2 Pro e-scooter can carry you up to 25+ miles for a return $400 low (Save $336), more from $280

Hiboy’s Back to School sale is in full swing and still taking up to 50% off a collection of the brand’s popular e-scooters and e-bikes, as well as releasing new models like the EX7 Full Suspension e-bike and the X300 Big-Wheel e-scooter with their own price cuts. We’re also seeing the popular S2 Pro Electric Scooter, one of the brand’s more well known models, down at $399.99 shipped. Normally fetching $736 outside of these sales events, we’ve seen this model bounce around in price over on sites like Amazon, where it often sits somewhere between $650 and $550 – though it is at the same price currently. It comes in at a 46% markdown, giving you $336 in savings and returning costs back to the all-time lowest that we have tracked.

Hiboy’s S2 Pro arrives as one of the most-cited models for folks who are looking for an affordable commuting solution around their towns/cities – while also making great introductions to the world of e-scooters. It sports a 500W peak-rear hub motor paired alongside a 11.6Ah battery with two speed modes in order to provide top speeds of 19 MPH and a maximum travel range of up to 25 miles on a single charge. If 25 miles of travel still seems low to you, consider upping the mileage to 40 miles on a single charge with the S2 MAX for $100 more.

The S2 Pro features both downhill and regenerative breaking for added efficiency and convenience, recharging the battery whenever riders use the brakes or coast down hills. The scooter has been given an IPX4 water-resistance rating, allowing you to worry less about any splashes it might take during your commute – plus, it also has an LED headlight, taillight, and sidelights so you’ll be seen during trips in the darker hours of the day/night. Riders are also given extra peace of mind with its full smart controls via the companion app that include settings adjustments and remote locking of its systems.

Hiboy Back to School e-scooter discounts:

Hiboy e-scooter bundle deals:

As we mentioned earlier, be sure to check out our past coverage of the new X300 Big-Wheel Electric Scooter and the EX7 Full Suspension e-bike, which are both benefiting from discounts starting with this sale. You can also head over to our Green Deals hub for more electric commuting solutions, with some great savings opportunities that involve extra batteries for double the travel range coming from popular e-bike brands like Rad Power (which ends tonight), as well as Lectric (ending in a few days), and Aventon.

Hiboy S2 Pro Electric Scooter features:

