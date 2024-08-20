New low strikes LISEN’s pocketable 3-in-1 MagSafe charging station at $28 (Reg. $40)

Simon Walsh -
New low $28

Head over to Amazon and you’ll find the official LISEN storefront offering its 3-in-1 Charging Station in black for $27.99 shipped once the on-page $12 coupon has been clipped. For comparison, this charger generally sells for $40, dishing out 30% in savings. This beats out the previous low by about $0.50, as well, making this the best time ever to score one of these. It’s an affordable way to easily charge your gear, whether it be for your desk, nightstand, or travel kit. Head below to learn more.

Not only does this LISEN charger wield MagSafe connectivity, you’ll also find an integrated wireless pad for refueling AirPods or other Qi-enabled earbuds, and even an integrated Apple Watch charging puck. Perhaps the best part is that it can be collapsed to make this 3-in-1 charging station pocketable and easy to throw in your bag when traveling.

Another deal that’s kinda similar to this one includes UGREEN’s new Nexode 12,000mAh 100W power bank at $40. This solution will get your charging station up and running even when you’re away from an outlet. And if you’re after a wall charger, it’s hard to go wrong with this 40W dual USB-C solution at just $9 Prime shipped.

LISEN 3-in-1 Charging Station features:

  • 3-in-1 Exclusively for Apple Family Travel Essentials: A one-stop iOS Standby wireless charging solution for your iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods. A great option to organize your home, office, travel, hotel, or meeting room. It lets you say goodbye to tangled cords and messy cables, keeping your space neat and organized, making it a convenient charging solution for your busy lifestyle
  • Foldable Safety Fast Wireless Charging Station: Power up the iphone 15 pro Max 14/13/12 series in a snap at up to 15W high-speed charging with seamless magnetic alignment via the Apple iPhone for MagSafe charger. After charging 100% at night, it will automatically stop charging, providing the healthiest protection for multiple devices’ batteries. iPhone portable charger is built has over-temperature, over-current, over-voltage, and short-circuit protection, offering you safe charging protection

