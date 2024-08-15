Jackery’s Explorer 3000 Pro solar bundle can power your home at $2,759 low (Save $1,540), more from $90

Jackery has launched a new home backup sale through August 22 that is taking up to $2,500 off a selection of longer-term and shorter-term backup power solutions to keep things running off-grid and during power outages alike. One of the notable additions in this sale is the brand’s flagship Explorer 3000 Pro Portable Power Station bundled alongside two 200W solar panels and a transfer switch for $2,759.08 shipped, after both clipping the on-page $1,300 off coupon and using the code BACKUP at checkout for an additional 8% off. Normally fetching $4,299, this deal today comes in as a bigger-than-ever combined 36% markdown that gives you $1,540 in savings and drops it to the new all-time lowest price we have tracked.

Whether you’re heading out in your RV for some late-summer/early-fall R&R or stocking up to better prepare for future power outages at home, Jackery’s flagship Explorer 3000 Pro portable power station has your back with a 3,024Wh capacity and a massive 3,000W power output to cover larger appliances than other models. You can have its battery recharged to full in just 2.4 hours via a standard wall outlet, while being recharged via its maximum 1,200W solar input (six 200W solar panels) gets the battery to full in three to four hours. There are ten outputs to cover your devices here – five AC ports (including a TT30 port), two USB-A quick-charge ports, two USB-C ports, and a car port.

With the transfer switch you’ll be able to integrate this unit into your home circuits by choosing up to six circuits from your breaker panel – supporting necessities like a refrigerator, light switches, your garage door, or outlets in your main living space, for example. You can learn all you need to know about this backup solution at the landing page here. There’s also available tax rebates you can get too, with all the information on the eligible units being found here.

While this sale from Jackery is just beginning today, there are two alternative brands that are having sales ending tonight – one from EcoFlow, which also dropped a 24-hour flash sale today, and one from ALLPOWERS. You’ll also find Bluetti having a sale as well, which is running parallel with this one to end on August 22. You’ll find more collected together in our Green Deals hub, along with EVs, electric tools, smart outdoor devices, and more.

Jackery Explorer 3000 Pro transfer switch bundle:

Large Capacity: 3024Wh that can power up to 99% of outdoor appliances

Ultra Fast Charging: Fully solar charged in 3-4 hours and wall charged in 2.4 hours

Portable Design: Pull rod and double wheels

Easily Accessible: Smart App Control

Cold Friendly: Functional in temperatures up to -20°C /-4°F

Silent: Unique quiet canyon cooling system

All-around Safety: Fully upgraded BMS

Explorer 3000 Pro: 3-year warranty + 2-year extended warranty. Solar Saga 200W: 2-year warranty + 1-year extended warranty

