Tap into Thunderbolt 4 with UGREEN’s Revodok Max 8-in-1 dock at $180 (New low, $100 off)

Courtesy of the official UGREEN storefront over at Amazon, you can now grab its Revodok Max 208 Thunderbolt 4 Dock for $179.99 shipped. Usually priced at $280, it just saw a substantial drop and is now $100 off. This works out to 36% in savings that’s now ripe for the picking. In terms of historic lows, this ushers in a brand new one, beating out the one that came before it by $10. Curious what this Thunderbolt 4 dock is capable of? Head below to find out.

If you operate a monitor or two and several peripherals at your desk using a laptop, this docking station from UGREEN is ready to streamline your setup. Using a single Thunderbolt 4 port, you’ll be able to channel that power into three Thunderbolt 4 outputs, three USB A 3.2 jacks, and a Gigabit Ethernet slot. It’s ready to power a couple of 4K 60Hz monitors or one at 8K. An included 140W GaN charger will power the hub and your laptop at up to 85W.

The dock above paves the way for a multi-monitor setup. If that’s your master plan, be sure to check out this this dual-display mount at $20 shipped. Today’s savings will easily cover that, making it a solid option to pair with your purchase. You can also find UGREEN’s new Nexode 12,000mAh 100W power bank down at $40.

UGREEN Revodok Max 208 Thunderbolt 4 Dock features:

8-in-1 Massive Expansion: The 8-in-1 Thunderbolt 4 Dock is equipped with 3x Thunderbolt 4(40Gbps, 15W), 3x USB A 3.2(10Gbps), a gigabit ethernet, and a 140W DC power ports, which can meet all your high-performance expansion needs.

Powerful Thunderbolt 4: With one upstream and three downstream Thunderbolt 4 ports, you can transfer data at speeds up to 40Gbps and display in resolutions up to 8K. Experience high-performance work like never before.

Dual 4K@60Hz or Single 8K Display: The Thunderbolt 4 Docking Station can extend up to two 4K@60Hz displays or a single 8K@30Hz display for Windows laptops, two 4K@60Hz displays or a single 4K@60Hz display for Macbook with Pro/Max version M-Chips & Intel chips, a single 4K@60Hz display for Macbook with basic M-Chips. Greatly improve your work efficiency and display experience.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!