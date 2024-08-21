Take the game room next level with Arcade1Up’s Pong 4-player Pub Table at $300 (Up to 50% off)

If you’re looking for something to take your game room or home bar next level, Amazon just dropped the Arcade1Up Pong 4-Player Pub Table down to $299.99 shipped. This model carries a regular price tag at $600 via Best Buy where it is now matched at $300. While it has most consistently been been fetching between $500 and $550 at Amazon this year, you’re looking at as much as $300 under the going rate elsewhere and matching the lowest we have seen on Amazon all year. 

This one takes the brand’s 2-player table machines up a notch with a more communal 4-player setup and the same retro goodness you’ll find throughout its lineup. 

Grab some friends, pour some drinks, and gather ‘round.

It features four controller setups around the 17-inch inset color display with clear deck protector so you can keep the drinks flowing while you take on your buddies and hit the high score on the eight included games: Pong, Quadra Pong, Pong Doubles, Warlords, Pong Sports, Circus Atari, Tempest, and Super Breakout. 

If it’s the console games you’re after instead, be sure to swing by our daily roundup for the best deals on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox. We are also seeing the first chance to pre-order the new Xbox Series X 2TB Galaxy Black edition and 1TB Robot White model right now too. 

Arcade1Up Pong 4-Player Pub Table features:

It’s time for endless throwback fun with the Pong 4 Player Pub Table from Arcade1Up! Bringing you retro gaming experiences in a stylish home form factor, Arcade1Up gaming tables are must-haves for your home bar, game cave, or a welcome distraction in the office. This retro Pong 4 Player Pub Table plays great, look great, and will be an instant conversation piece. And yep, it has a clear cover top, to protect from those accidental spills. Table for 4? Here it is, the best table in the house. The Pong 4 Player Pub Table!

