Today’s game deals: System Shock remake down to $26, over 2,400 PlayStation titles up to 75% off, more

Update: Amazon is now offering a rare deal on Super Mario Bros. Wonder down at $48.42 (Reg. $60)…this likely won’t last long.

After an exciting Gamescom opening night with the reveal of Borderlands 4, a quick look at the premiere of the new Mafia: The Old Country, and much more. We are starting to see pre-orders go live on many of the most exciting releases launching this year or early next, including Kingdom Come: Deliverance II, Sid Meier’s Civilization VII, Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, and more. And that’s not to mention the new Galaxy edition Xbox Series X console pre-orders going live this morning. But for now it’s on to the deals and the now live PlayStation August summer sale where you’ll find over 2,400 titles at up to 75% off, including System Shock remake down at $25.99 from the usual $40. This one has been re-made from the ground up to allow players to experience the immersive sim that arguably started it all on modern day consoles. Head below for more.

Nintendo Switch game deals

Best Buy Plus and Total members can leverage a Buy Two Get One FREE offer to score some deals on new Switch games. This sale includes all of the titles you’ll find right here, but you can also use this offer on some of the brand new games that were unveiled at the summer Direct show too:

Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom pre-order $60

Mario & Luigi: Brothership pre-order $60

Donkey Kong Country Returns HD pre-order $60

Super Mario Party Jamboree pre-order $60

PlayStation/Xbox game deals

