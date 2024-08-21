Hover-1’s Ace R350 Pro foldable e-scooter with self-sealing tires and smart security controls falls to $400 (Reg. $500)

Amazon is offering the Hover-1 Ace R350 Pro Foldable Electric Scooter for $399.99 shipped. Normally fetching $500, this model has seen very few discounts since first releasing in October 2023, with its first price cut happening during early Christmas sales when it fell to $450. In 2024 it’s seen a few repeats of this first discount as well as fewer drops further to $400 and one fall to the $350 low back in May. Today you can hop on with a solid $100 markdown that returns costs back to the second-lowest price we have tracked.

The Ace R350 e-scooter comes equipped with a 350W brushless motor and a 36V 7.5Ah battery that provide a 18.5-mile travel range on a single charge and max speeds up to 15.5 MPH. It has four different speed modes (walk, eco, drive, sport) that offer various rates of speed to travel distance ratios depending on what it is you need when you hop on and zoom off. It’s been given a pair of 10-inch self-sealing tubeless tires so you can spend more time enjoying the ride rather than watching what may be lurking on the road during your journey – plus, remote smart controls for adjusting settings, locking the scooter when not in use for added security, and even tracking where ever it is at any time. It’s far easier to store too thanks to the foldable design that makes transporting it in cars or stowing it away in a closet a breeze.

Hiboy is having a Back to School sale that is worth checking out, with a whole bunch of the brand’s popular e-scooters down at their lowest prices. You can also head over to our Green Deals hub to check out the other amazing sales on far more powerful e-bikes that are going on for Back to School needs and through Labor Day – and for those of you with kids that have been itching to hop on a scooter of their own, check out Segway’s new starter C2 Lite eKickScooter for kids ages 6 to 10 that is designed to grow along with their riding proficiency.

Hover-1 Ace R350 Pro Foldable Electric Scooter features:

EXCELLENT PERFORMANCE AND RIDE QUALITY – With 350 watts of power, Ace R350 can reach an exciting max speed of 15.5 mph. The dual front shock suspension system provides a cushioned riding experience.

PREMIUM LED DISPLAY – The beautiful and bright display indicates the Ace R350’s current speed, speed mode, battery level, miles traveled, and more.

SELF-SEALING TUBELESS TIRES – The 10” tires are constructed with built-in sealant that immediately plugs up holes from punctures, so you won’t have to worry about flat tires. The tubeless design also makes them more resistant to getting punctured in the first place.

LONG-LASTING BATTERY – The 36V/7.5Ah lithium-ion battery efficiently drives power to the motor and lasts for up to 18.5 miles of riding. It fully charges in 6.5 hours.

PORTABLE FOLDING DESIGN – Ace R350 easily folds, making it convenient to store at home or transport to your next destination.

SAFE AND RELIABLE – Ace R350 is UL2272 certified, meaning that it has been tested to applicable standards and deemed safe by a third-party organization. Ride with peace of mind.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!