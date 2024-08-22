Anker delivers the black OG AirPods with USB-C you’ve always wanted at only $20 (New low, 33% off)

The official Anker storefront over at Amazon is now offering its new Soundcore K20i Semi-in-Ear Earbuds in black for $19.99 Prime shipped. If you don’t have Prime, check out with $35 in your cart to avoid shipping fees. These hit the scene less than 2 months ago with an official $30 price point. While we saw a launch discount to $21, today’s deal undercuts that even further, delivering 33% in savings and a new all-time low. WIth an official $30 price tag, these are already affordable, but Anker is now taking things even further. Continue reading to learn more about these earbuds.

When it comes to earbuds, I try to avoid models with a tight in-ear fit. This is why I have always gravitated towards the non-Pro version of AirPods, and more recently, the baseline version of Echo Buds. Until recently, most of the inexpensive earbuds out there went with the aforementioned tight in-ear fit. But now Anker’s K20i earbuds are here and are getting back to the basics. These offer 36-hour battery life, 13mm dynamic drivers, and a charging case with USB-C so you can inch closer to kicking those Lightning cables to the curb.

I mentioned Echo Buds above, and right now you can score deep deals on them. Discounted prices kick off from just $35. I personally use the baseline version of these every day and have not been disappointed. And if you’re looking for a Bluetooth speaker, check out Anker’s latest Soundcore Boom 2 at $100. This speaker can float on water and is now $30 off.

Anker Soundcore K20i Semi-in-Ear Earbuds features:

Extended Playtime: Enjoy up to 36 hours of uninterrupted music with soundcore K20i, a quick 10-minute charge gifts you an additional 2 hours of playback, so you’re always ready to dive into sound, anytime, anywhere.

Clear Sound: soundcore K20i earbuds are engineered with a 13mm dynamic driver and innovative torus design, coupled with BassUp technology, ideal for podcasts.

Semi-In-Ear Comfort: Crafted with a semi-in-ear design, and weighing a mere 3.3g, these Bluetooth wireless earbuds stay secure in your ears without the need for ear tips, offering a snug fit that feels light and comfortable all day long.

