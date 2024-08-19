Deep deals knock up to 63% off Amazon’s Alexa Echo Buds from $35, or ANC set from $45

We admittedly saw some bananas price drops on Amazon’s current-generation lineup of Alexa Echo Buds for Prime Day. And while today’s offers aren’t quite that low, if you missed out at Prime Day last month, we are still looking at up to 63% or $85 in savings now live as part of Amazon’s school-ready sale that kicked of this morning. Now joining deals on Amazon’s wall-mountable Echo Hub, these Echo Show smart displays, and the All-new Amazon Echo Spot smart speaker, you can land a set of its affordable buds starting from just $35.

Amazon’s Alexa-ready buds come in two models, the newest entry-level Echo Buds and the higher-end model – this set can be configured with or without the wireless charging case.

They aren’t the highest-end buds out there, but starting at prices like this no one really expects them to be. Having said that, they do work with Alexa voice commands and the higher-end set delivers on the active noise cancellation starting at just $45 with today’s deals. All three options are now landing within $10 of the Prime Day all-time low to match the best we have tracked on Amazon otherwise.

Amazon Alexa Echo Buds with noise cancellation $45 (Reg. $120) With wired charging case

(Reg. $120) Amazon Alexa Echo Buds with noise cancellation $55 (Reg. $140) With wireless charging case

(Reg. $140) Amazon Alexa Echo Buds $35 (Reg. $50)

You can still score Google’s new AI-powered Pixel Buds Pro 2 with $30 credit attached, but if it’s the more premium over-ear headphones you’re after, there are some seriously notable and rare prices drops live on those right now too:

Amazon Echo Buds features:

True wireless earbuds with rich, balanced sound — Hear it loud and clear with 12mm drivers delivering crisp audio, balanced bass, and full sound. Be heard with 2 microphones and a voice detection accelerometer for crystal clear communication.

Alexa on-the-go — Cue music, play podcasts, listen to Audible, make calls, set reminders, and more, all with the sound of your voice. Compatible with iOS and Android, and supports access to Siri and Google Assistant.

Long-lasting battery — Never pause with up to 5 hours of music playback (6 hours without wake word on), up to 20 total hours with the charging case, and up to 2 hours with a 15-minute quick charge.

