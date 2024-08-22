Be a botanical artist with Worx’s 20V Power Share 22-inch cordless electric hedge trimmer down at $80

Amazon is offering the Worx 20V Power Share 22-inch Cordless Hedge Trimmer for $79.99 shipped. Normally as much as $120 at Best Buy and more like $92 at Amazon this year, but now it’s within a couple bucks of the 2024 $78 low that we’ve seen in some Best Buy 1-day sales. It comes in today at a slightly higher rate that is still giving you $40 off its full price tag and landing it at the third-lowest price we have tracked – just $10 above the all-time low that was last seen during 2023 Christmas sales. A quick note: at the time of writing this, it seems Amazon has mixed up the first picture on the landing page with the 20V 20-inch Cordless Pole Hedge Trimmer that is currently sitting at $220.

With its 2.0Ah battery and its 22-inch dual-action blades, this trimmer provides up to 40 minutes of continuous runtime on a single charge with a 3/4-inch cutting capacity; with its battery being interchangeable with over 75+ other 20V, 40V, and 80V tools in the Power Share ecosystem. It sports a lightweight design that absorbs vibrations far more efficiently alongside its D-grip handle that lets you hold it from any angle, ensuring a more comfortable and ergonomic experience. Also includes a charger and safety guard for the blades.

You can find more electric tools like this one collected together in our Green Deals hub, like Worx’s handy 3-in-1 TRIVAC 12A Electric Blower/Vacuum/Mulcher having just fallen further in price with a 21% markdown. You’ll also find other big-brand tools like DEWALT’s 20V MAX Hammer Drill and Impact Driver Kit sitting at its second-lowest price of the year, and for EGO Power+ loyalists, you can check out the flagship EGO Power+ 56V 21-Inch Cordless Electric Select Cut XP Lawn Mower that just dropped to an annual low at $102 off.

Worx 20V Power Share 22-inch Cordless Hedge Trimmer

Lightweight But PowerfulErgonomic Perfection: Tough Yet Comfortable To Use, And Long Enough To Make Short Work Of Your Hedge Trimming Duties

22” Cutting ReachEnough Length For Flat Tops And Long, Even Sides. Yet Still Nimble Enough To Round The Corners. We Didn’T Arbitrarily Pick 22”—We Think It’S Just Right

Same Battery, Expandable PowerThe Same Battery Powers Over 75+ 20V, 40V, And 80V Lifestyle, Garden, And Power Tools In The Power Share Family

Grab N’ GoThe D-Grip Handle Lets You Hold It From Any Angle And Cut From Any Position That’S Comfortable. Plus, It Gives You The Leverage To Hoist It Up High For The Tops Of Tall Hedges, Or Hold It Down Low For Undergrowth

Cuts Twice As NiceThe Dual-Action Blades Cut Once, Then Catches That Branch Again On The Way Back, Just To Make Sure. For A Trim That’S Twice As Clean, Twice As Powerful, Twice As Fast

Designed To Absorb VibrationA ¾” Blade Gap Gets Around Those Branches And Rips Right Through Them, While The Overmold Construction On The Grips Dissipates All That Power So You Hardly Feel A Thing.

Cut The CordYou Don’T Have To Worry About Doubling Back And Catching The Cord. Enjoy The Freedom Of Cordless, Rechargeable, Power Gardening Tools Equipped With Powershare Batteries

Includes20V Hedge Trimmer, 20V MaxLithium Batteries, 20V Battery Charger, and Safety Guard

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!