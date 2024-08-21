DEWALT’s 20V MAX Hammer Drill and Impact Driver kit with two 5.0Ah batteries hits $298, (Reg. $419)

Reinette LeJeune -
AmazonHome GoodsGreen DealsDewalt
$121 off $298

Amazon is offering the DEWALT 20V MAX Hammer Drill and Impact Driver Kit for $297.51 shipped. Normally going for $419, its been spending the last handful of months keeping above $360 after hitting the 2024 $296 low back at the start of April for a short-lived period. Today you’ll be able to add it to your arsenal with a $121 markdown that gives you the third-lowest price we have tracked – $18 above the all-time low that we haven’t seen reappear since dropping in 2022. You’ll find its 20V XR Brushless counterparts with two 4.0Ah batteries discounted at $350 as well.

This two-tool kit from DEWALT gives you a 20V MAX 1/4-inch impact driver that delivers 1,825 inch-pounds of max torque and up to 3,600 impacts-per-minute, reaching up to 3,250 RPM speeds. It has a more compact 5.3-inch front-to-back length while weighing in at 3.4 pounds to better help you in tighter working spaces.

The 20V MAX 1/2-inch 3-speed hammer drill comes in slightly heavier at 4.7 pounds with an 8.4-inch front-to-back length for better usage for confined jobs too. It provides a high-performance all-metal transmission that boasts an improved speed up to 2,250 RPMS, with a 38,250 BPM for faster drilling through masonry materials. It also features a 3-mode LED light that the company promises is “20 times brighter than previous models.” Along with your purchase you’ll be getting two 20V MAX XR 5.0Ah batteries, a charger, two belt hooks, a 360-degree side handle, and a bag to keep everything together.

DEWALT’s 20V Max Cordless Drill/Driver kit is still sitting at its new all-time low that first dropped at the top of the month. There’s a few other notable tool discounts we’ve seen recently, like the Greenworks 24V Brushless Cordless Drill Kit that comes with two batteries for double the runtime that just dropped down to a new all-time low, as well as Worx’s handy 3-in-1 TRIVAC 12A Electric Blower/Vacuum/Mulcher. For any lawncare needs that require a reliable solution for EGO Power+ loyalists, you can check out the flagship EGO Power+ 56V 21-Inch Cordless Electric Select Cut XP Lawn Mower that just dropped to an annual low at $102 off. You’ll find more electric tools like these collected together in our Green Deals hub.

DEWALT 20V MAX Hammer Drill and Impact Driver Kit features:

  • DCD996 20V MAX* 1/2-inch hammerdrill 3-speed, high performance (0-2,250 rpm), all-metal transmission optimizes tool-to-task for fast application speeds and improved run-time of the cordless drill combo kit
  • DCD996 20V MAX* 1/2-inch hammerdrill 0-38,250 BPM in the cordless tools combo kit is made for fast drilling in masonry materials
  • DCD996 20V MAX* 1/2-inch hammerdrill in the drill/impact driver combo kit has a compact size (8.4 inch front-to-back length) and lightweight (4.7 lbs) design to fit tight areas
  • DCD996 20V MAX* hammerdrill includes 3-Mode LED providing lighting in dark or confined spaces up to 20 times brighter than previous model
  • DCF887 20V MAX* 1/4-inch impact driver provides 1,825 in-lbs of max torque at fast 0-3,250 RPM speed and 0-3,600 impacts per minute
  • DCF887 20V MAX* 1/4-inch impact driver has a compact size (5.3-inch front-to-back length) and lightweight (3.4 lbs) design

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
Green Deals Dewalt

About the Author

Reinette LeJeune

Greenworks’ popular 24V brushless cordless drill ...
Hover-1’s Ace R350 Pro foldable e-scooter with se...
You can add Hiboy’s 2024 P7 Class 3 e-bike with a...
Save up to $2,002 on the new 2024 TCL mini-LED Google T...
Scoop up a few foldable Spigen USB-C wall chargers toda...
Take the game room next level with Arcade1Up’s Po...
Score a Philips Hue Smart Starter Kit with 3 bulbs, a b...
Android game and app price drops: Heirs of the Kings, S...
Load more...
Show More Comments