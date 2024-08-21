DEWALT’s 20V MAX Hammer Drill and Impact Driver kit with two 5.0Ah batteries hits $298, (Reg. $419)

Amazon is offering the DEWALT 20V MAX Hammer Drill and Impact Driver Kit for $297.51 shipped. Normally going for $419, its been spending the last handful of months keeping above $360 after hitting the 2024 $296 low back at the start of April for a short-lived period. Today you’ll be able to add it to your arsenal with a $121 markdown that gives you the third-lowest price we have tracked – $18 above the all-time low that we haven’t seen reappear since dropping in 2022. You’ll find its 20V XR Brushless counterparts with two 4.0Ah batteries discounted at $350 as well.

This two-tool kit from DEWALT gives you a 20V MAX 1/4-inch impact driver that delivers 1,825 inch-pounds of max torque and up to 3,600 impacts-per-minute, reaching up to 3,250 RPM speeds. It has a more compact 5.3-inch front-to-back length while weighing in at 3.4 pounds to better help you in tighter working spaces.

The 20V MAX 1/2-inch 3-speed hammer drill comes in slightly heavier at 4.7 pounds with an 8.4-inch front-to-back length for better usage for confined jobs too. It provides a high-performance all-metal transmission that boasts an improved speed up to 2,250 RPMS, with a 38,250 BPM for faster drilling through masonry materials. It also features a 3-mode LED light that the company promises is “20 times brighter than previous models.” Along with your purchase you’ll be getting two 20V MAX XR 5.0Ah batteries, a charger, two belt hooks, a 360-degree side handle, and a bag to keep everything together.

DEWALT’s 20V Max Cordless Drill/Driver kit is still sitting at its new all-time low that first dropped at the top of the month. There’s a few other notable tool discounts we’ve seen recently, like the Greenworks 24V Brushless Cordless Drill Kit that comes with two batteries for double the runtime that just dropped down to a new all-time low, as well as Worx’s handy 3-in-1 TRIVAC 12A Electric Blower/Vacuum/Mulcher. For any lawncare needs that require a reliable solution for EGO Power+ loyalists, you can check out the flagship EGO Power+ 56V 21-Inch Cordless Electric Select Cut XP Lawn Mower that just dropped to an annual low at $102 off. You’ll find more electric tools like these collected together in our Green Deals hub.

DEWALT 20V MAX Hammer Drill and Impact Driver Kit features:

DCD996 20V MAX* 1/2-inch hammerdrill 3-speed, high performance (0-2,250 rpm), all-metal transmission optimizes tool-to-task for fast application speeds and improved run-time of the cordless drill combo kit

DCD996 20V MAX* 1/2-inch hammerdrill 0-38,250 BPM in the cordless tools combo kit is made for fast drilling in masonry materials

DCD996 20V MAX* 1/2-inch hammerdrill in the drill/impact driver combo kit has a compact size (8.4 inch front-to-back length) and lightweight (4.7 lbs) design to fit tight areas

DCD996 20V MAX* hammerdrill includes 3-Mode LED providing lighting in dark or confined spaces up to 20 times brighter than previous model

DCF887 20V MAX* 1/4-inch impact driver provides 1,825 in-lbs of max torque at fast 0-3,250 RPM speed and 0-3,600 impacts per minute

DCF887 20V MAX* 1/4-inch impact driver has a compact size (5.3-inch front-to-back length) and lightweight (3.4 lbs) design

