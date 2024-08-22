Hop on Hover-1’s class 3 Altai Pro R750 e-bike decked out in gear starting from $1,758 and save up to $1,242

Amazon is offering some major price cuts on the white Hover-1 Altai Pro R750 e-bike that is now down at $1,757.90 shipped. This popular and fully-decked out model often goes for $3,000, with its yellow and black counterparts having seen more recent discounts in the last few months, though we did see this model drop to $1,800 at the top of the month for a short-lived period. While we have seen it go as low as $1,270 in the past (last seen in January), it’s still coming back today with a solid $1,242 cut from its price tag, giving you a powerful commuting/joyriding solution at an affordable rate far lower than usual. You’ll also find the black R750 model down at $2,029 and its yellow counterpart down at $1,997.

Hover-1’s Altai Pro R750 e-bike arrives sporting a stylish motorcycle-inspired frame that houses a 750W motor and a 48V battery that work together to reach top speeds of 28 MPH and carry you up to 55 miles on a single charge. It typically takes seven to eight hours to fully charge, and the battery is removable from the body for more convenient charging. Its 20-inch fat tires help you traverse uneven terrain, and it has been outfitted with a headlight, taillight, and turn signals. It also comes decked out in an array of accessories: dual side mirrors, a phone storage bag, side and rear racks, two saddle bags, a rear mudguard, a triangular storage bag, and a folding lock. Head below to read more.

Hover-1’s Ace R350 Pro Foldable Electric Scooter is also seeing a drop in price to its second-lowest rate that we have tracked, with this more affordable commuting solution offering an 18.5-mile travel range and even some remote smart security controls like locking functions and location tracking. If you happen to have any small kids who are eager to hop on an e-scooter of their own, you can learn about Segway’s new starter C2 Lite eKickScooter for kids ages 6 to 10 that is designed to grow along with their riding proficiency. Be sure to head over to our Green Deals hub to check out all the other amazing e-bike and e-scooter deals that are still live for a short while more – with plenty of major price cuts on popular models, new releases, and extra battery offers for 100+ miles of travel at a time.

Hover-1 Altai Pro R750 e-bike features:

OFF-ROAD READY WITH ADJUSTABLE SUSPENSION – The 20 fat tires are durable and built to withstand rough terrain. The adjustable air suspension fork can be adjusted to your preference for a softer or stiffer ride.

LED HEADLIGHTS, TAILLIGHTS, AND TURN SIGNALS – The bright, LED high/low beam headlight and LED taillight keep you visible to other motorists and illuminate your path in low-visibility conditions. Integrated front and rear turn signals help you stay safe on the road.

LONG-LASTING, REMOVABLE BATTERY – The built-in 48V/20Ah lithium-ion battery fully charges in 7-8 hours and provides an average range of 55 miles. The battery can be removed for convenient charging. No need to haul your E-bike to an outlet.

APP ENABLED – Track your riding distance and time, navigate with GPS, and adjust your settings with the Hover-1 E-Mobility App.

MID-MOUNTED DISPLAY – The integrated 3.5 LCD display shows your current speed, battery level, odometer, pedal assist level, and more.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!