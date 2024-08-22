Sync up your home and travel charger like I did with Baseus’ 67W detachable power strip at $30 low (Reg. $60)

The official Amazon storefront for Baseus is now offering its 67W Detachable Travel Power Strip for $29.99 shipped once the on-page 40% off coupon has been clipped and code ZAT76QIR is applied during checkout. Typically priced at $60, you’re looking at a combined $30 discount that leads to a total of 50% in savings. Until now, the best offer we have seen fell between $33-$34, and this takes another few bucks off that amount, leaving us with a fresh all-time low. Learn more about this versitile charging solution down below.

Keep your at-home and on-the-go charging vibe in sync with this power strip from Baseus. When at home, it functions as a traditional power strip, with an AC outlet, USB-A, and three Type-C ports. Once you’re headed out of the house, just detach the wall charger from the power brick and you’ll have all the USB-A and Type-C ports you’re used to ready to take with you. It’s streamlined appearance and detachable design personally drew me to this device, and you can read my review right here.

Now that you’ve got a power source lined up, why not pick up Spigen’s metal MagSafe-ready headphone stand at $36? You’re looking at an Amazon low thanks to a generous $14 discount off its usual $50 price tag. Finally, be sure to scope out this MagSafe AirPods or Apple Watch elago Charging Pad at just $7.50. Drop by our smartphone accessories hub to find more deals, too.

Baseus 67W Detachable Travel Power Strip features:

Detachable modular design is aim to provide a versatile and portable power solution for travelers, you can use this charging station in 3 different ways: a 4-Port USB C wall charger, a 5ft extension cord with 2 outlets, or a 5 in 1 travel power strip. It’s compact & ligtweight that you can carry it anywhere in your bag!

USB C fast charger power up your MacBook Pro 14” to 42% and an iPhone 15 to 50% in just 30mins with an impressive 67W power output. Also supports Programmable Power Supply (PPS) for compatibility with Samsung Super Fast Charging 2.0.

Houses 3 USB-C ports, 1 USB-A port, 1 AC outlet and 5ft detachable extension cord, powering up 5 devices simultaneously to save your precious time on charging.

