Rare Amazon deal knocks the Sonos Ray AirPlay 2 soundbar down to the $179 low ($100 off)

Amazon is now offering the Sonos Ray soundbar down at $179 shipped in both black and white. Regularly $279, this deal is now matched directly on the Sonos site to deliver a straight $100 in savings on one of the brand’s most compact options. While we have seen deals elsewhere in this range previously, today’s offer marks a new Amazon all-time low. This is also quite a rare deal, it has only seen a couple price drops on Amazon all year and is now undercutting what we saw during the Black Friday season in 2023 by over $40.

The Sonos Ray is one of the brand’s more compact and, epically with today’s deal, accessible models. Described as being best for small and medium-sized rooms, it is “ideal for an enclosed space, like a shelf in your TV stand” but can also link up with other Sonos audio gear you might already have, or attain in the future.

Sonos says it delivers “precisely balanced sound, including crisp dialogue and solid bass” that can be controlled with your TV remote, smartphone, and with Apple’s AirPlay 2. “Trueplay tuning technology adapts the sound for the unique acoustics of your space so content always sounds just the way it should.”

And when the TV is off, you can use it as a traditional Wi-Fi home speaker too – “play music, radio, podcasts, and audiobooks from all your services over WiFi using the Sonos app, Apple AirPlay 2, Spotify Connect, and more.”

While we are talking Sonos, some of its latest releases are also seeing rare deals right now:

Sonos Ray soundbar features:

Experience precisely balanced sound, including crisp dialogue and solid bass, plus streamlined control with your TV remote, the Sonos app, Apple AirPlay 2, and more. It only takes two cables and a few minutes to get set up, and the forward-facing acoustics make Ray ideal for an enclosed space, like a shelf in your TV stand. Enjoy the flexibility to create the Sonos system you want over time when you add speakers for surround sound and multiroom listening.

