Jackery’s flagship Explorer 3000 Pro with two 200W solar panels covers off-grid needs at $2,699 ($1,300 off)

Jackery’s home backup sale has come to a close, but the company is still offering a great deal on its Explorer 3000 Pro Portable Power Station bundled alongside two 200W solar panels for $2,699 shipped, after using the code AUG13 at checkout for the $1,300 off discount. Normally going for $3,999 most days, we last saw it hit its short-lived $2,499 low back during last year’s Black Friday sales, with today’s deal giving you the second-best rate we have tracked that hasn’t been seen since Christmas sales ended.

Whether you’re heading out in your RV for some late-summer/early-fall R&R or stocking up to better prepare for future power outages at home, Jackery’s flagship Explorer 3000 Pro portable power station has your back with a 3,024Wh capacity and a massive 3,000W power output to cover larger appliances than other models. You can have its battery recharged to full in just 2.4 hours via a standard wall outlet, while being recharged via its maximum 1,200W solar input (six 200W solar panels) gets the battery to full in three to four hours. There are ten outputs to cover your devices here – five AC ports (including a TT30 port), two USB-A quick-charge ports, two USB-C ports, and a car port.

Be sure to also check out the second wave of deals that just got added to Anker’s Fan Fest Mega Sale that will be running through August 25, including a bundle on the popular SOLIX C800 Plus Portable Power Station that comes with a 100W solar panel and an EverFrost 30 Portable Electric Cooler at $748 off! You’ll also find Goal Zero’s Yeti 1000X Portable Power Station down at a new all-time low today as well – plus, you can learn about the brand’s new SOLIX C300 DC and AC 90,000mAh power stations designed for personal usage throughout your day to day life that will be dropping next week. Be sure to head over to our Green Deals hub to check out more eco-friendly gear to upgrade and electrify your life.

Jackery Explorer 3000 Pro Power Station Bundle:

Get up to $839.7 in Rebates. Click for information

Large Capacity: 3024Wh that can power up to 99% of outdoor appliances

Ultra Fast Charging: Fully solar charged in 3-4 hours and wall charged in 2.4 hours

Portable Design: Pull rod and double wheels

Easily Accessible: Smart App Control

Cold Friendly: Functional in temperatures up to -20°C /-4°F

Silent: Unique quiet canyon cooling system

All-around Safety: Fully upgraded BMS

Explorer 3000 Pro: 3-year warranty + 2-year extended warranty. Solar Saga 200W: 2-year warranty + 1-year extended warranty (automatically applied when purchased from our official website)

(automatically applied when purchased from our official website) Use a transfer switch (Value $399.99) to create a whole-home backup solution.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!