Free up cabinet space and make your kitchen smart with Govee’s 6-in-1 multi-cooker at $52.50 (Reg. $100)

Head on over to the official Govee storefront at Amazon to find its GoveeLife Smart 6-in-1 Multi-Cooker for $52.49 shipped once the on-page 25% off coupon has been clipped. Usually sold for $100, this discount amounts to more than 47% off. Today’s offer also comes within striking distance of the all-time low, which clocked in at $50. Ready to streamline meal prep, this affordable kitchen appliance also happens to be smart, as well. Learn more down below.

Outfitted with 5 liters of cooking space, Govee touts that this cooker lets you craft meals for 5-8 people. It features a ton of functions, paving the way towards replacing your rice cooker, slow cooker, saute pan, steamer, and food warmer. A built-in scale allows you to cook food based on weight, as well. Smart functionality can be accessed using not only the Govee app, but also Alexa, Google Assistant, and IFTTT.

Another way to prep some delicious meals is with Traeger’s Pro 34 electric wood pellet grill and smoker at $499. This notable discount takes $201 off its usual $700 price tag. And face it, once you’ve enjoyed a scruptious dinner, there’s a good chance you’re going to look forward to a good night of sleep. That’s why you should also check out Casper’s King-size Element Mattress at $541. This ushers in the best price we’ve tracked since 2022, and the second-lowest offer all around

GoveeLife Smart 6-in-1 Multi-Cooker features:

Large Capacity & Quick Cooking: This 5L large capacity rice cooker meets various cooking needs and cooks enough food for 5-8 people. Featuring 1000W high-power heating to quickly complete frying and pre-processing to shorten cooking time.

Effortless Operation: Uses an adjustable rotation button with a digital panel and large LED display for convenient function switching and easy cooking process tracking. Maintain accurate measurements with three weighing units: g, oz, and lb.

Smart App & Voice Control: Use the app to connect to the smart rice cooker, allowing users to adjust the cooking process when their hands aren’t free, making it simpler and smarter. Compatible with Alexa, Google Assistant, and IFTTT.

