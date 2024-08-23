Official Apple Watch Alpine Loop in Olive and Indigo drops down to $77 (Reg. $99)

While we are still tracking the return of Prime Day pricing on Apple Watch Ultra 2, Amazon is now offering the official Apple Watch Alpine Loop in the Olive and Indigo colorways down at $76.82 shipped. Deals on the Apple’s official bands are relatively rare, and while we have seen this one drop in price a few times this year, it is now 22% below the $99 price tag you’ll pay straight from Apple and elsewhere right now. If you’re looking to add a new official Apple band to your arsenal, now’s a notable chance to do so with some savings attached.

As I have said previously, the Alpine Loop is a personal favorite of mine. It has a rugged, almost military-style vibe to it (especially in the Olive color), and I just happen to love the sort of ripple detailing and clasp on this model.

Apple describes the band as having a dual textile layering treatment that comes together to form “one continuous piece without stitching.” The “high-strength yarn” joins the corrosion-resistant titanium G-hook for a secure fit with an entirely carbon neutral build:

The Alpine Loop contains 43% recycled content by weight, 100% of manufacturing electricity is covered by clean energy, and 50% or more of all carbon neutral Apple Watch products are shipped without airplanes.

Apple Watch Alpine Loop features:

The rugged Alpine Loop is made from two textile layers woven together into one continuous piece without stitching.

High-strength yarns reinforce the top loops, and the corrosion-resistant titanium G-hook slides easily into the loops for a secure fit.

This band is carbon neutral. The Alpine Loop contains 43% recycled content by weight, 100% of manufacturing electricity is covered by clean energy, and 50% or more of all carbon neutral Apple Watch products are shipped without airplanes.

Small Bands fits 130-160mm wrists

