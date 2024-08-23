Add the Sonos Sub Mini subwoofer to your setup back down at $343 Prime Day price (Reg. $429)

Just after seeing a solid $100 price drop go live on the Sonos Ray soundbar, Amazon is now offering the Sonos Sub Mini down at $343 shipped. Regularly $429 and also matched directly on the Sonos site, this is a solid 20% or $86 in savings and the lowest price we can find if you’re looking to add some thumping bass to your Sonos setup. Today’s deal lands at $18 under this year’s early Prime Day price (it did eventually fall to $343 for Prime Day though) to deliver a match of the lowest we have tracked on Amazon all year.

This model plays nicely with several of the Sonos sound bar and audio gear releases, including the Beam, Ray, Era 100, One, or One SL by connecting to your setup wirelessly over Wi-Fi. It can be placed anywhere in the room, like any good subwoofer, to enhance your TV shows, movies, gaming setup, and more – “the 5 GHz WiFi connection enhances audio transmission speed [for] high-quality sound reliably synced with your TV.”

Sonos says its acoustically sealed cabinet and dual custom woofers “generate the full-toned low frequencies of a much larger subwoofer. Advanced processing further enhances the bass response.”

Sonos Sub Mini features:

The volume automatically adjusts along with your paired soundbar or speaker. Use the Sonos app to customize the EQ and change the bass level to your preference. Just plug in the power cable, open the app, and follow a few simple instructions to add Sub Mini to your system. With a single cable and app-guided setup, Sub Mini makes it simple to enjoy fuller, more detailed sound. Sub Mini connects to your system over WiFi, so you can place it wherever it fits and looks best in the room. Elegant and compact, Sub Mini blends in beside your furniture and easily fits under a desk or table.

