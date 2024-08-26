Bose debuts new diamond Ultra headphones and buds for 60th anniversary + chance to win a $9,000 gem set edition

We are big fans of the Bose audio gear, especially its wonderful noise-cancelling earbuds and headphones, and today Bose is unveiling its new limited-edition run Diamond Collection to celebrate its 60th anniversary. This collection delivers a new “diamond” colorway to its latest Ultra headphones and buds as well as the latest Bose Open Earbuds and sits alongside a very special pair Ultra Open Earbuds encrusted in actual diamonds – anyone who purchases the new colorway models is automatically entered for a chance to win the gem-set buds valued at a whopping $9,000. Details below.

New Bose diamond QuietComfort Ultra headphones and earbuds

Starting today, Bose is launching its new Diamond 60th Collection, adorning its already available (and on sale) QuietComfort Ultra Headphones and QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds in a new shimmering colorway – its open earbud-floating set is also getting the same treatment.

This new colorway, at least to my eyes, looks a lot like Apple’s Starlight treatment – a sort of light gold – combined with hits of white and sliver, like you’ll find on the arms of the over-ear headphones. They are otherwise the same fantastic headphones we (mostly) all know and love.

Here’s a look at the new Diamond 60th Edition Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones:

And the new Diamond QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds:

And the Ultra Open Earbuds:

Each of the new sets land with the same pricing as the other colorways, but, if for some reason you wanted to buy all three of them any time from now through September 15, Bose will knock 10% off your purchase.

Bose Diamond Anniversary offer: Save 10% when you purchase all three exclusive Diamond 60th Edition products together. Ends September 15, 2024. Discount applied in cart.

Ultra Open Earbuds encrusted in diamonds

And lastly, but very much not least, purchasing any of the new Diamond 60th Edition sets will automatically enter you into a giveaway to land the new “special pair of our Ultra Open Earbuds encrusted in diamonds, valued at nearly $9,000.”

Check these things out below and good luck!

