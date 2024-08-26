EcoFlow’s 256Wh RIVER 2 portable power station returns to $168 Amazon low (Reg. $239)

Alongside its ongoing Disaster Campaign sale direct from EcoFlow, the brand’s official Amazon storefront is offering its RIVER 2 Portable Power Station for $168 shipped. Normally fetching $239, this particular model has seen far fewer discounts in 2024 than its larger capacity counterparts, with most discounts falling to $178 at the lowest. Today though, you’re looking at a solid 30% markdown that returns costs to the lowest price we have tracked on Amazon for the first time in 2024. It even beats out EcoFlow’s website, where it is still listed at its MSRP.

If you’re the type to take regular trips in groups, whether it’s roadtrips, camping trips, or even for get-togethers like tailgating functions, this power station will reliably keep your personal devices charged and ready to use. It delivers a modest 256Wh capacity with a total output power of up to 600W. It can recharge in just one hour via a standard wall outlet (so it’ll be ready for spontaneous and last-minute plans out of the house/town), or you can get a full battery in 2.3 hours with a 110W solar panel, or in three to four hours directly plugged into your car with the adapter. There are 6 output ports to cover all your devices (two ACs, two USB-As, one USB-C, and the one car port) – plus, you also get full smart controls through the EcoFlow app that lets you monitor and adjust its settings in real-time, as needed.

As mentioned before, EcoFlow recently launched the third phase of its ongoing Disaster Campaign sales that will run through September 9, taking up to $2,648 off its offered power stations, bundles, and accessories. There’s a ton of options here for folks for a variety of uses – whether its for nomadic travelling, off-grid camping, or even backup support during power outages. Jackery is also currently having a Labor Day flash sale through August 28 that is taking up to $2,900 off its offerings, with plenty of return lows being seen across the smaller selection pool. You’ll also find more backup power solutions in our Green Deals hub too, along with discounts and sales on EVs, electric tools, eco-friendly appliances, and more.

EcoFlow RIVER 2 Portable Power Station features:

[1 Hour AC Recharge] – Fully recharge the electric generator using an AC outlet in only 1 hour with EcoFlow’s X-Stream fast charging technology.

[Power All Your Essentials] – With an output of up to 600W, run 6 essential appliances simultaneously without worrying about overloading. With a whole host of ports, from 300W AC outlets to USB-C, we’ve got all your device’s plugs covered.

[LFP Long-Life Battery] – Using LFP battery cells, use and recharge RIVER 2 more than 3000 times before hitting 80%. That’s almost 10 years of regular use. RIVER 2 includes advanced BMS protection, monitoring voltage, current, and temperature to keep your LFP battery running for years.

[Fast Solar Charging] – Use clean, green renewable energy to recharge RIVER 2 power generator in as fast as 2.3 hours with 110W solar input.

[Light & Portable] – With a lightweight of only 7.7 lbs, RIVER 2 is the ideal outdoor generator for all your off-grid adventures. With a built-in handle, this portable battery is easy and convenient to take anywhere you need power.

[What’s included] – RIVER 2 portable power station, AC charging cable, car charging cable, user manual, and a 5-year service.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!