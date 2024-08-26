Sonos home theater Labor Day sale: Arc AirPlay 2 Dolby Atmos soundbar $180 off, more

Justin Kahn -
$180 off $719
Sonos Arc Soundbar with Dolby Atmos

The Labor Day Sonos deals have arrived and this morning we are featuring a deal on the Sonos Arc Soundbar with Dolby Atmos down at $719 shipped at Amazon. This deal is also matched directly at Sonos. Regularly $899, this is $180 in savings to deliver the lowest price we can find in both the black and white colorways. Today’s deal is also matching the lowest price we have tracked on Amazon this year and joining a host of other Sonos audio gear deals we will highlight down below as well. 

The Sonos Arc Soundbar delivers “breathtakingly realistic spatial audio powered by Dolby Atmos” that “puts you at the center of TV shows, movies, and games.” 

It features 11 internal speakers including a pair of height channels to render spatial audio content in 3D – “you’ll hear planes as if they’re flying overhead, sense footsteps moving across the room, and feel the music swell all around you.”

Alongside the home theater action with HDMI connectivity, the Arc also links up with other Sonos speakers for a whole home audio experience alongside the ability to control the speaker with your TV remote, the onboard touch bar, and Apple’s AirPlay 2, not to mention the Hey Sonos voice command action – it works with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant gear as well.  

More Sonos Labor Day deals now live:

Sonos Arc Soundbar features:

Bring all your entertainment to life with the extraordinarily realistic sound of Arc, the premium smart soundbar for TV, movies, music, and more. Surround yourself in the story with 3D sound from Dolby Atmos, and enjoy control with your TV remote, your voice, the Sonos app, and Apple AirPlay 2.

