EGO Power+ 56V 25-inch cordless electric hedge trimmer covers year-round pruning for $279 (Reg. $350)

Amazon is offering the EGO Power+ 56V 25-Inch Cordless Electric Hedge Trimmer Kit for $279 shipped. Normally fetching $350 most days, today it comes in with the best discount we’ve seen in 2024 after much of the last 8 months have been spent at its MSRP. Most of the discounts that have popped up kept prices above $314, with one in May taking things to $299, and today’s deal going even lower thanks to the $71 markdown that lands it at the third-lowest price we have tracked – $10 above the all-time low from last summer’s Prime Day sales event.

Sporting 25-inch dual-action, double-sided steel blades, this electric hedge trimmer’s brushless motor delivers a 1 1/4-inch cut capacity in order to tackle thicker branches. Its included 2.5Ah battery keeps the motor running for up to 60 minutes on a single charge, while its 180-degree rotating handle offers five adjustable positions for comfort and control for the entirety of its use, whether it’s for quick jobs or long trimming routines.

EGO Power+ is currently seeing a rare discount on its 56V Power Head for the brand’s interchangeable Multi-Head System, pairing along with any of the various attachments to provide far greater versatility for tackling different lawncare and gardencare duties around your home and on jobsites. You’ll also find a one-day only $100 discount on the powerful Greenworks 80V 18-inch Cordless Electric Chainsaw that can give you up to 270 cuts on a single charge of its 4.0Ah battery. You’ll find more electric tools collected together in our Green Deals hub, along with EV sales, power station discounts, and much more.

EGO Power+ Cordless Electric Hedge Trimmer features:

180-degree rotating handle with 5 adjustable positions for ultimate control

1 ¼” cut capacity to tackle thicker branches

Get 60-minute cut time on a single charge with the included 2.5Ah 56V ARC Lithium Battery

25” dual-action, double-sided steel blades for precise, clean cuts

High-efficiency brushless motor

