Make quick work of wood with Greenworks’ 80V 18-inch cordless electric chainsaw at $300 (Save $100, today only)

Through its Deals of the Day, Best Buy is offering the Greenworks 80V 18-inch Cordless Electric Chainsaw for $299.99 shipped. You’re looking at a 25% markdown here off the chainsaw’s usual $400 price tag, which comes in to match Black Friday and Christmas sale rates from 2023. We did see a similar one-day deal earlier in 2024 drop costs to the $280 low, with today’s deal delivering $100 in savings and landing it back at its second-lowest price that we have tracked.

Stocked with an 18-inch bar and chain, powered by the included 4.0Ah battery, this cordless electric chainsaw will give you up to 270 cuts on 4×4 lumber on a single charge (which will take less time thanks to the rapid-charger). Its brushless motor boasts “twice the torque of its brushed counterparts,” while its automatic oiler keeps the chain evenly lubricated for continuous productivity. And you won’t have to ever deal with starter ropes again, as the chainsaw has been given a simple and easy trigger start. Also includes a scabbard with purchase.

EGO Power+ is currently seeing a rare discount on its 56V Power Head for the brand’s interchangeable Multi-Head System, pairing along with any of the various attachments to provide far greater versatility for tackling different lawncare and gardencare duties around your home and on jobsites. You can also score two Worx WX065 Clamping Sawhorses with included Bar Clamps at a 30% markdown for the time being, giving you four-pound accessories that can hold 1,000 pounds of weight. You’ll find more ways to electrify your life in our Green Deals hub, while more manual/simple tools and devices can be found in our home goods hub.

Greenworks 80V 18-inch Cordless Electric Chainsaw features:

Runtime: Up to 270 cuts on a single charge

Power output: 2.5kW output provides 50cc gas equivalent power

Charge time: Fully recharge battery in just 60 minutes

Max power speed: High-torque system provides up to 13,000 RPM max speed, even under load

Chain speed: Up to 78.74 ft/s for fast cuts

SafetyInertia-activated chain break stops chain when kick-back is detected

Bucking spikes: Heat-treated steel bucking spikes for gripping wood securely with vertical cuts

Chain: Heavy-duty .050” gauge, 18” chain for premium performance

Trigger start: Hassle-free starts with no priming, no choke, and no pull cords

