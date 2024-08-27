Save $500 on Segway’s LiFePO4 Cube 2000 expandable portable power station at $1,200

Amazon is offering the Segway Cube 2000 Portable Power Station for $1,199.99 shipped. Normally fetching $1,700 most days, we’ve been seeing an increasing number of discounts on this unit since July’s Prime Day event, where it first fell to its $999 low in 2024. Since then it’s been keeping to its higher rates, but more regularly falling to $1,200 on Amazon, while direct-from-Segway sales tend to list it for a higher $1,400 rate on average. Today, you’re looking at a solid $500 markdown that returns costs to the third-lowest price we have tracked – $200 above the all-time low from July’s 2-day savings event. It even beats out Segway’s own website where it’s currently discounted to a higher $1,400 rate.

The Cube 2000 delivers a 2,048Wh LiFePO4 battery capacity that can be further expanded up to a 5,048Wh capacity with the addition of three BTX-1000 expansion battery packs (sold separately). Unlike other brand’s models of the same general size, this one boasts an impressive 12 output ports to cover charging devices and appliances – four USB-As, three ACs, two USB-Cs, two DCs, and one car port – with the power station pumping out a steady 2,200W of output power that peaks at 4,400W. Despite its capacity size it only takes 1.8 hours via a standard wall outlet to fully recharge this unit, thanks to its rapid recharging capabilities. It also has the options to recharge with an 800W max solar input allowing for solar charging, with smart controls available through the Segway-Ninebot app via a Bluetooth connection.

EcoFlow recently launched the third phase of its ongoing Disaster Campaign sales that will run through September 9, taking up to $2,648 off its offered power stations, bundles, and accessories. There’s a ton of options here for folks for a variety of uses – whether its for nomadic travelling, off-grid camping, or even backup support during power outages. Jackery is also currently having a Labor Day flash sale through August 28 that is taking up to $2,900 off its offerings, with plenty of return lows being seen across the smaller selection pool. You’ll also find more backup power solutions in our Green Deals hub too, along with discounts and sales on EVs, electric tools, eco-friendly appliances, and more.

Segway Cube 2000 Portable Power Station features:

High-Power Performance: The Segway Cube 2000 delivers 2200W AC power, extendable to 4400W with the R-drive function, ensuring robust and efficient operation for various applications.

Super Fast Recharging: With super-fast charging capabilities, achieve up to 2048 Wh of power in just 1.8 hours, minimizing downtime and maximizing productivity.

Unlock Greater Power: With cordless expandability, the Cube 2000 empowers users to stack up to three BTX-1000 expansion batteries, unleashing a robust 5kWh capacity. (Expansion Battery Pack sold separately)

Durable Construction: Built to withstand tough conditions, the Cube 2000 features a LiFePO4 battery enduring 4000+ cycles and boasts an IP56 rating for water and dust protection, ensuring long-lasting performance.

Efficient Solar Charging: Harness the power of Solar Charging with MPPT technology, achieving up to 97% conversion efficiency and maximizing energy utilization for sustainable power solutions.

Versatile Ports: Equipped with multiple outputs, including dual 100W USB-C ports and car battery detection, the Cube 2000 offers versatility and stability in recharging various devices on-the-go.

Warranty: Backed by a 5-year warranty, users can trust in the reliability and durability of the Segway Cube 2000, providing peace of mind and long-term support.

