Power everything, anywhere: Anker offers a massive $2,228 in savings on SOLIX F3800 power station backup bundles

Heading over to Anker’s official Amazon storefront, you’ll notice the brand is currently offering a great home backup power bundle in the form of the SOLIX F3800 Portable Power Station that comes with a BP3800 Expansion Battery and a 400W Solar Panel for a total of $5,199 shipped, after clipping the on-page $2,198 off coupon. Normally fetching $7,397 most days, we haven’t seen much by way of discounts on this particular bundle, with this being only the second we’ve spotted on Amazon, and the others often coming direct from Anker at higher rates. Today, you’re looking at the second-lowest price we have tracked in all – $800 above the all-time low that was live for July’s Prime Day event. Head below to learn more about this bundle, as well as an even bigger whole-home bundle too.

Anker’s SOLIX F3800 delivers a 3,840Wh LiFePO4 capacity, which has been doubled to 7,680Wh thanks to the expansion battery, as well as a massive 6,000W of AC power output. There’s a multitude of ports here to cover the vast range of devices and appliances – with eight ACs, three USB-Cs, two USB-As, one DC, and one car port, as well as connections for plugging into your RV, an electric car, and even your home’s circuit breaker (but you will need to get the appropriate gear to do so with either a Home Backup Kit for sections to be supported or learn about the Home Power Panel that covers the entire household here).

There are a few different ways to recharge the F3800’s battery, but the two main ways will give you a full battery in only 2.7 hours with a standard outlet, or up to 2 hours when utilizing its maximum 2,400W solar input. Everything is housed within a rollable design, with an LCD display to monitor real-time levels as well as adjust settings – or you can do all this on your phone via the companion app.

If you’re planning to invest in the switch or panel needed to link power stations into your circuit breaker, Amazon is also currently offering an alternate bundle with two SOLIX F3800 Portable Power Stations and a Double Power Hub that allows them to support one another, giving you another way to reach a 7,680Wh capacity with a dramatically increased 12,000W of dual power output, enough to run anything in the house – all for $5,999, after clipping the on-page $2,228 off coupon. What’s even more impressive here is that you could add up to 12 BP3800 expansion batteries to increase its capacity to a gargantuan 53,800Wh size – enough to ensure you’re home keeps running for weeks without power – once you’ve invested in all the proper equipment, of course.

Head over to our Green Deals hub for more backup power solutions – especially smaller sizes for more temporary and less life-threatening needs, like to take on trips or to power individual appliances only when you need them. You’ll find two big sales right now that are offering up to $2,900 in savings on units – one short-period Labor Day flash sale from Jackery that ends tomorrow night, and a longer one running through September 9 from EcoFlow. You’ll also find various one-off price cuts, like Best Buy’s one-day only sale of the Jackery Explorer 290 power station that weighs in under 10 pounds and stowes away inside bags for personal uses.

Anker SOLIX F3800, expansion battery, and 400W panel bundle:

Englarged Capacity, From 3.84kWh: Anker SOLIX F3800 has 3.84kWh to power your family’s needs for one day. If that’s not enough, add up to 6 battery packs to expand capacity to 26.9kWh. For extreme situations, add another Anker SOLIX F3800 and 12 battery packs for enough power for two weeks.

Dual-Voltage for Any Appliance: No more limitations when you’re powering your dryer. The 120V/240V and 6,000W AC output runs everything in your home. If you need more power, add another Anker SOLIX F3800 for 12,000W max AC output.

400W of Clean Solar Power: You don’t need the grid, just recharge with 400W of solar power from Anker SOLIX PS400. It quickly recharges your power station.

Up to 23% Conversion Efficiency: With advanced monocrystalline solar cells and a sunlight-trapping surface, more sunlight is converted into electricity. And you’ll notice 1.5× faster charging times.

3-Mode Angle Adjustments: Adjust your solar panel to the right angle for maximum sunlight exposure. Just use the kickstand to set to 40°, 50°, or 60°.

IP67 Waterproof Protection: Don’t let fear of rain dampen your camping expedition. You can still power up with solar thanks to the IP67 waterproof design.

What’s in the Box: Anker SOLIX F3800 Portable Power Station, Anker SOLIX BP3800 Expansion Battery, AC Charging Cable, MC4 Solar Charging Connector, User Manual, 400W Solar Panel, 2× 9.8 ft (3m) MC4 Solar Cable, 0.5m Solar Charging Cable (MC4 to XT-60)

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!