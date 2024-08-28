Amazon low returns to LISEN’s 15W MagSafe car charger at $15 Prime shipped (50% off)

Drop by the official LISEN storefront over at Amazon to find its 15W MagSafe Car Charger for $14.99 Prime shipped once the on-page 50% off coupon has been clipped. Don’t have Prime? You can still dodge shipping fees by checking out with at least $35 in your cart. Usually sold for $30, you are in fact taking half off the regular price for a total of $15 in savings. Today’s offer is a match of the all-time low, ensuring now is an excellent time to cash in and grab one of these for your vehicle. Learn more about what you can expect from this charger down below.

I cannot convey just how nice it is to have a dedicated spot to dock and refuel my iPhone each time I get in the car. If you haven’t picked up some sort of charging solution yet, now’s a great time to do it at a low price. LISEN’s car charger attaches to a vent and features MagSafe so you can quickly snap your iPhone (or other device with a MagSafe case or ring) in any orientation you like. It comes with a 20W USB car adapter, as well. Ensuring you’ll have everything needed to get up and running.

If you love MagSafe as much as we do, we’ve covered a couple of new releases that you may be interested in. For starters, Twelve South unveiled the “world’s smallest 2-in-1 MagSafe charger” with the release of its new 15W Qi2 ButterFly SE. You can also declutter your desk with elago’s new MagSafe folio desk board at $28.

LISEN 15W MagSafe Car Charger features:

Our Master Magsafe car mount charger with non-blocking/Mag safe Function is designed to create the perfect mood for every drivers’ experience. With soft silicone surface, they can protect your phone from being scratched by the surface of wireless car charger mount, creating a comfortable ambience, and a convenient and safe driving atmosphere – which suits your car best.

This innovative device is designed to offer not only outstanding performance but also a protective and pleasing experience for all users. LISEN magsafe car mount charger adopts soft surface design to avoid abrasion and scratch, protecting both wireless car charger mount and your phone. It is a trailblazer, setting new standards in the industry and expanding the boundaries of what a car accessory can do.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!