Logitech’s G502 X Plus Millenium Falcon Edition is lower than it was on Prime Day at $90 (44% off)

We are now tracking a deal that drops Logitech’s G502 X Plus Millenium Falcon Edition to $89.99 shipped. This is regularly a $160 wireless gaming mouse which is now seeing an impressive 44% discount. Today’s deal shaves $70 off its usual going rate to land $24 below our previous mention from last month. This is the lowest price we have tracked for this mouse, so head below for more details and grab it while you can.

This particular model of the Logitech G502 X Plus LIGHTSPEED gaming mouse features 8 LED lights with custom Millennium Falcon-inspired thruster animations to go with the theme. It uses the tried-and-tested HERO 25K sensor with “1:1 accuracy at sub-micron levels and zero smoothing.” This tournament-tested mouse comes with hybrid optical-mechanical switches that are quick to actuate and deliver a crisp response. Other highlights of the Logitech G502 X Plus gaming mouse include a dual-mode scroll wheel that can switch between hyper-fast free spin and precise ratcheting mode, a redesigned DPI-shift button, and more. You can learn more about it in our Logitech G502 X Plus LIGHTSPEED mouse review.

If you are fishing for more PC gaming deals today, then check out Woot’s PC Gaming deals with savings of up to $700 on gaming monitors, desktops, and more.

Logitech G502 X Plus Millenium Falcon features:

Official licensed gear for Star Wars. Take up the fight against the Empire once again with the G502 X PLUS portraying the iconic Millennium Falcon

LIGHTFORCE switches: All-new hybrid optical-mechanical switch technology for incredible speed and reliability, as well as precise actuation with crisp response

BLAST THROUGH HYPERSPACE: LIGHTSYNC RGB features flowing 8-LED lighting with custom Millennium Falcon-inspired thruster animations

FASTEST SHIP IN THE FLEET: Pro-grade LIGHTSPEED wireless, now with an updated protocol achieving 68% faster response rate than the previous generation

HERO 25K gaming sensor: Incredibly precise down to the sub-micron for high-precision accuracy with zero smoothing/filtering/acceleration

Redesigned DPI-shift button: Reversible and removable for precise customization depending on your grip and preference

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!