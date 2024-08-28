It’s hard to beat this collapsible laptop stand at just $7.50 Prime shipped (24% off)

Drop by the official OMOTON storefront over at Amazon and you’ll find its Portable Laptop Stand in black for $7.59 Prime shipped. Folks without Prime can still avoid shipping fees by checking out with $35 or more in their cart. Typically priced at $10, you’re looking at 24% off what has to be one of the most affordable laptop stands on the market. While we have seen this stand sell for less, you’re talking about a difference of just $0.40, making now a superb time to cash in. Learn more about this stand down below.

Tackle neck and shoulder fatigue by bringing your MacBook or PC laptop’s display up to eye level. This inexpensive solution packs quite a bit of value with a build that offers seven different height adjustments. It’s ready to accommodate a range of laptops and tablets with displays from 10 to 15.6 inches in size. There are seven different height adjustments in total, leaving you with plenty of options to dial in the perfect viewing angle. When no longer in use, this stand collapses to easily slide into your bag.

This is just one of the office upgrade markdowns we’ve spotted lately. In fact, you can still cash in on this 55-inch electric standing desk at just $130 shipped. Not only are you looking at a $50 discount, but also a match of the Amazon low. Oh, and don’t forget that you can power everything with Anker’s 9-in-1 USB-C surge protector at $16, or grab two for $30.

OMOTON Portable Laptop Stand features:

7-Level Height Adjustment: This laptop riser features a ergonomic design, which can be adjusted to seven different heights to meet your various needs. It lessens neck aches while enabling you to work at your preferred vantage point.

Broad Compatibility：Our laptop stand is compatible with all laptops and iPads from 10″ to 15.6″, such as MacBook Air/Pro, Lenovo ThinkPad, Chromebook, Microsoft Surface, Dell, HP, Acer laptops, all tablets, eBooks, etc.

Portable & Foldable: It is compact and lightweight when folded. You can carry it anywhere you want with ease. It is a perfect item for those who frequently travel for work.

