Rare deal knocks LEGO’s 2,049-piece UCS Batman Tumbler set to new $213 Amazon low (Reg. $270)

Amazon is offering a rare and amazing deal on the LEGO UCS 76240 DC Batman Batmobile Tumbler for $213.34 shipped. Normally priced at $270, it’s been keeping to its MSRP for most of 2024, until falling to $230 in late July, followed by some roller coaster ups and downs between $235 and $260. Today, the wild price shifting takes an unexpected fall lower, as it comes in with a solid $57 markdown that lands it at a new Amazon low.

Stacking up to 2,049 pieces, this UCS set arrives as the largest model of the iconic Tumbler from The Dark Knight Trilogy films that’s been released. It cruises onto the scene at over 17 inches long, with some beautiful and detailed paneling to recreate the armored heftiness of the vehicle. This display-worthy build even rests on a rotating base, and comes with a nameplate too. You’re also looking at a pair of exclusive Batman and Joker minifigures that are likely to become sought after collectibles down the road, when/if the set is ever retired.

More LEGO DC building set discounts:

Be sure to also check out the rare discount on the hard-to-find LEGO Icons Atari set that has given folks one of the best deals that has dropped costs back to its $168 low. Over at Amazon you’ll find what is likely one of the last regularly-priced options for the Super Mario 71395 64 Question Mark Block set that was retired back in July. There’s also been plenty of exciting LEGO news and reveals, like the recent partnership announcement between LEGO and Nike, which you can browse through in our LEGO hub.

LEGO UCS 76240 DC Batman Batmobile Tumbler features:

Features one of cinema’s most iconic cars, a captivating LEGO brick model created with adults in mind – LEGO DC Batman Batmobile Tumbler

The impressive Batman model car captures the iconic style of the battle-ready, crime-fighting machine from The Dark Knight Trilogy films

This collectible display model provides stress-relieving escapism as 2,049 LEGO bricks slowly transform into the spectacular Tumbler

If you’re an adult Batman fan or replica models enthusiast, this buildable car is the perfect build-and-display project for you

Includes classic movie characters, iconic LEGO minifigures Batman and The Joker, that will become a collectible piece of Batman memorabilia

Displayed on a sturdy base, this recreation of one of cinema’s most memorable cars is sure to attract admiring comments

LEGO sets for adults are designed to deliver satisfying, immersive building projects that are wonderful birthday or Christmas LEGO Batman gifts

