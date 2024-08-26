Rare discount returns price on LEGO’s 2,532-piece Icons Atari set to all-time $168 low (Reg. $240)

Best Buy is offering one of the best and rarest deals we’ve seen on the popular LEGO Icons Atari set that is currently at $167.99 shipped. Normally going for $240 most of the time, it’s very rare to see actual discounts on this particular building set, which we last saw discounted direct from LEGO at $192 in June and has been sold out there since. Today, you’re looking at a $72 markdown that returns costs to the all-time lowest price we have tracked in the two years since first hitting the market. You can get a full rundown on what to expect by heading below or reading through our original launch coverage.

A recreated blast-from-the-past, this 2,532-piece LEGO Icons building set brings you back to the retro gaming world of the 1980s, letting you build a life-sized version of the beloved console, complete with signature features like the iconic vented top plate and the wood accenting on its front face. It is joined by a classic joystick build too, along with three LEGO Atari game cartridges for favorites of the period: Asteroids, Centipede, and Adventure.

There’s also some fun brick-built vignettes of these games themselves alongside the cartridges, recreating the famous imagery from the gameplay, like the exploding asteroids. There’s even a cute little throwback tableau that can be displayed, showing a young gamer sitting at his TV with the Atari plugged in and going while the scene is complimented by classic wall panels, movie posters, and a greenish floor that is reminiscent of the shag carpeting that was common choice in home furnishings in those days.

Over at Amazon you’ll find what is likely one of the last regularly-priced options for the Super Mario 71395 64 Question Mark Block set that was retired back in July. There’s also been plenty of exciting LEGO news and reveals, like the recent partnership announcement between LEGO and Nike, upcoming Animal Crossing and Mario Kart sets that will be arriving come 2025, and even some more 80s nostalgia in the form of the Goonies and Gremlins sets that have been chosen to receive their brick-built treatments sometime in the future. You’ll find even more news, reveals, and discounts collected together in our LEGO hub.

LEGO Icons Atari 2600 Set features:

Build a 1980s gaming icon – Enjoy crafting all the details of this Atari 2600 (10306) buildable console model, complete with joystick, replica game ‘cartridges’ and mini build story scenes

Revel in the retro details This replica version of the Atari 2600 console is packed with authentic details that youll remember from the original with a few LEGO twists added

3 retro replica game ‘cartridges’ Assemble the 3 classic replica game ‘cartridges’: Asteroids, Adventure and Centipede.They slot into the console just like they did on the original

Build and reveal the 1980s scene The hidden vignette shows a kid playing Asteroids in a 1980s room. Spot the details like the classic TV, boom box, posters, retro phone and roller skates

Create 3 game display pieces Build 3 scenes inspired by the Asteroids, Adventure and Centipede games, including a spaceship shooting at asteroids, a castle and a centipede with mushroom builds

• This set is a great gift for any LEGO fan age 18 years and up.

