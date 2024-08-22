LEGO and Nike are officially teaming up on mysterious new building sets and more

Yesterday we got to take our first looks at the three new LEGO Animal Crossing sets and the six LEGO Mario Kart sets that will be releasing this coming January, 2025. Today, we’re getting some more big news concerning 2025 – coming from two sources: Billund, Denmark and Beaverton, Oregon – the HQs for both LEGO and Nike, which have just announced a multi-year international sports-themed partnership! Head below for more.

This exciting LEGO and Nike partnership will officially kick off in 2025, so you can certainly expect a series of new co-branded products, content, and most importantly – building sets – with everything taking the creative imaginings of our favorite brick-building company and combining that with the “Just Do It” mindset of Nike to “inspire a world where sport and creative play always win.”

At this early stage of the partnership, there is no telling just what will come out of it, but earlier today, the LEGO Group also put out a fun little teaser of the general vibe they are going for alongside their official announcement, with some rather intriguing hints/clues that I’m sure has builders across the globe buzzing in theory.

Check out the teaser here:

There’s the obvious emphasis on LEGO bricks front and center in the form of the minifigure head, surrounded by other brick-built figures and plenty of various sports gear that most would associate with Nike. There’s also some specific things peppered in that is definitely tickling my curiosity, like the orange minifigure on the right that seems to almost reference the iconic orange Nike shoeboxes (which are also included in the video).

Two figures though that stick out more than the sports-focused themes of the others is the Goat and Pink Pegasus. Of course, anyone remotely in tune with modern idioms might immediately think: G.O.A.T. as in the Greatest of All Time – which tends to be a regular debate topic among sports fans. One of the biggest contenders for the title in Basketball, Michael Jordan, has me thinking of the Pegasus as a secondary arrow to this inclusion, as he was famous for flying high above others in order to dunk (Space Jam anyone?). It’s all speculation at this point, sure, but I’m absolutely loving the possibility of LEGO leaning heavily into this.

