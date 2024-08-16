This might be your last chance to score LEGO’s now retired Super Mario 64 Question Mark Block before it’s gone forever!

After being retired last month from LEGO, the Super Mario 71395 64 Question Mark Block set can still be found on Amazon for the time being at $199.99 shipped. We saw a last-minute 20% off discount direct from LEGO which had fans darting in all directions to get their hands on the build, which lasted for only a matter a minutes before it was sold out and officially gone from its parent’s site. Now buzz is ramping up once again as folks are scrambling to find it at or below its usual rate that we saw from LEGO, with re-sale prices jumping up as high as $350 at the moment, and growing. There’s no telling how long Amazon’s warehouse stock will last, so be sure to jump on this as fast as possible before its gone from there too!

Stacking up to 2,064 pieces, the LEGO Super Mario 71395 64 Question Mark Block is quite the unique tribute to the popular video game franchise. It’s not just an oversized recreation of one of the IP’s most iconic in-game items, but it also opens and expands to deliver miniature vignettes of different levels that fans have traversed countless times in varying forms – Peach’s Castle, the Bob-omb Battlefield, Lethal Lava Trouble and the Cool, Cool Mountain levels. It stands over 7 inches tall and has scattered compartments that open up to reveal the action going on inside. It even offers some added play features by coming compatible with the electronic Mario and Luigi figures from their respective starter sets. You’ll also find this set coming with 10 microfigures too, with Mario, Yoshi, Princess Peach, King Bob-omb, Chain Chomp, Big Bully, Mr I Lakitu, penguin and baby penguin all joining in on the party!

It’s been a busy August for LEGO fans as the month kicked off with 90 new building sets being released to market, as well as a whole bunch of exciting news of what’s yet to come. We got to learn about the new LEGO Ideas winners from both the third 2023 Review round as well as the If We Could Turn Back Time 80’s themed challenge that announced future Goonies and Gremlin sets. We also got the official reveal of the upcoming Nightmare Before Christmas set too – plus, more exciting updates that you can browse through in our LEGO hub.

LEGO Super Mario 64 Question Mark Block features:

Pay tribute to the classic Super Mario 64 video game and recapture the magic in LEGO style with this brick-built version of the famous game

25 years on from the launch of the Super Mario 64 video game, this collectible LEGO Super Mario set for adults comes with 10 microfigures

Open ? Block to reveal instantly recognizable game levels: Peach’s Castle, Bob-omb Battlefield, Cool, Cool Mountain and Lethal Lava Trouble

This LEGO Super Mario 64 3D model includes the following microfigures: Mario, Yoshi, Princess Peach, King Bob-omb, as well as a Chain Chomp

It also includes Big Bully, Mr I Lakitu, penguin and baby penguin microfigures – a full house of characters to revive the scene

Add LEGO Mario or LEGO Luigi figure from the 71360/71387 Starter Courses (sold separately) for full experience & to discover hidden secrets

This collectible, 2,064-piece large LEGO building set makes a cool birthday present, holiday gift or surprise treat for adults and teenagers

