Score a copy of the regularly $60 MLB The Show 24 for Switch down at under $20 today

Alongside many of the new releases Nintendo showcased during yesterday’s double feature Direct presentation now going live for purchase – scope them out right here, we just spotted MLB The Show 24 on the eShop down at $19.79 with free digital delivery. This is a regularly $60 title now seeing a deep 67% price drop to deliver one of the lowest prices we have tracked to date. To highlight this deal even further, this one is selling for the full $60 at Best Buy and now starts at over $50 on Amazon. While for many, this one is thought of as more of a hardcore simulation for Xbox and, historically, PlayStation gamers, at $20 it can be a great addition to your Switch library to take the ball game on the road anywhere or just to load up when friends come over for some multiplayer action.

Best Buy Plus and Total members can leverage a Buy Two Get One FREE offer to score some deals on new Switch games. This sale includes all of the titles you’ll find right here, but you can also use this offer on some of the brand new games that were unveiled at the summer Direct show too:

Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom pre-order $60

Mario & Luigi: Brothership pre-order $60

Donkey Kong Country Returns HD pre-order $60

Super Mario Party Jamboree pre-order $60

