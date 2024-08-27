Come tune-in to today’s Nintendo Direct Partner and IndieWorld Showcase

As promised yesterday with an official announcement, Nintendo is set to debut the next Direct showcase this morning – it is set to go live at 7 a.m. PT/10 a.m. ET. After one seriously exciting summer showcase that debut the likes of Metroid Prime 4, Zelda Echoes of Wisdom, Donkey Kong Country Returns HD, Mario & Luigi: Brothership, and more, Nintendo has set aside 40 straight minutes of updates for Switch gamers today with a double feature livestream and it all starts very soon!

Nintendo Direct Showcase double feature – IndieWorld and Partner Showcase

This morning we are getting a 2-in-1 show of sorts. First, there will be an IndieWorld Showcase that will immediately be followed up by a Nintendo Direct Partner Showcase. In other words, a bunch of new indie games (and presumably some updates on those we have already seen) and then some third-party games coming to Switch. There has been no details on which games we will see, as per usual, nor has Nintendo said anything about the titles shown today being specifically 2024 releases.

There are two things we can almost certainly expect here; very little new first-party game announcements and the next-generation Switch 2 hardware. If you saw my announcement post for today’s event(s) you’ll know as much:

Please note, there will be no mention of the Nintendo Switch successor during either of these presentations.

Nonetheless, it all starts very soon and you can follow along with today’s show down below. We will update this post with footage of the most exciting announcements as it becomes available.

Balatro: Friends of Jimbo – Reveal Trailer – Nintendo Switch

Balatro: Friends of Jimbo is available today on Nintendo Switch: https://www.nintendo.com/us/store/pro… Customize your deck with 4 exciting collaborations from the worlds of The Witcher, Vampire Survivors, Dave The Diver & Among Us in the Balatro: Friends of Jimbo free update available today!

Neva – Release Date Trailer – Nintendo Switch

Neva is coming to Nintendo Switch on October 15th, 2024! Neva is an emotionally-charged action adventure from the visionary team behind the critically acclaimed GRIS. Neva chronicles the story of Alba, a young woman bound to a curious wolf cub following a traumatic encounter with dark forces. Together they embark on a perilous journey through a once-beautiful world as it slowly decays around them.

Moth Kubit – Official Reveal Trailer – Nintendo Switch

Moth Kubit buzzes onto Nintendo Switch next spring! Take on the role of Moth Kubit in this surreal and satirical RPG! Investigate the mysterious insect mega-corp, bee-friend co-workers, engage in some verbal showdowns, uncover secrets, and shape the story!

PowerWash Simulator Shrek Special Pack – Reveal Trailer – Nintendo Switch

A fairy tale collaboration is coming to Nintendo Switch this fall in the new Shrek Special Pack for PowerWash Simulator! Today, FuturLab and Square Enix Collective announced the magical pack, in collaboration with Universal Games and Products. Wash away your worries and live happily ever after to the soothing sounds of high-pressure water, carefully ridding nostalgic locations from villainous muck! In this hero’s journey, players will clean up the grime covering five iconic maps from the Shrek Universe, including Shrek’s Swamp, Dragon’s Lair and three other unrevealed locations.

MORSELS – Announcement Trailer – Nintendo Switch

MORSELS is an oddball top-down roguelike with a rotating roster of playable characters you switch between as you play multiple runs. Coming to Nintendo Switch February 2025! Take on the form of a mouse who uses magic cards to transform into little monsters, battling against wicked felines who dominate the game’s world. Collect and nurture a troop of your own monster friends to overcome cat dominance and bring peace to the land.

Shovel Knight: Shovel of Hope DX – Announcement Trailer – Nintendo Switch

Shovel Knight: Shovel of Hope DX is coming to Nintendo Switch 2025! Jump, battle foes, and seek treasures as you quest to defeat the Order of No Quarter and their vile leader, The Enchantress. Shovel of Hope DX enriches the original game with 20 distinctive playable characters, seamless online multiplayer, and innovative additions like rewind and save states. Whether you’re a long-time shoveler or eager to discover the Blue Burrower for the first time, Shovel Knight: Shovel of Hope DX invites everyone to celebrate a decade of digging, dashing, and discovery.

Europa – Release Date Trailer – Nintendo Switch

Europa is coming to Nintendo Switch on October 11th, 2024! Play the demo today: https://www.nintendo.com/us/store/pro… Explore a breathtaking world of lakes, meadows, and mountains scattered within the remains of a fallen civilization in Europa. Run, glide, and fly across the landscape, solve mysteries in the ruins of a fallen utopia, and discover the story of the last human alive.

Pizza Tower – Launch Trailer – Nintendo Switch

Pizza Tower is available today on Nintendo Switch! Peppino Spaghetti, a surprisingly agile and powerful pizza chef, is on a mission to destroy the titular Pizza Tower in order to save his restaurant from annihilation. Follow him through his rampage across the many wacky floors of the tower, collecting toppings and beating up monsters! Featuring highly stylized pixel art inspired by the cartoons from the ’90s, and a highly energetic soundtrack.

Tetris Forever – Announcement Trailer – Nintendo Switch

Tetris® Forever is coming to Nintendo Switch in 2024! The true story of Tetris, the game that still captivates the world after 40 years. In Tetris Forever, an all-new interactive documentary game from the retro specialists at Digital Eclipse, you can play more than 15 different classic Tetris games while exploring the history of the series through over an hour of all-new documentary footage.

Goat Simulator 3 – Nintendo Direct: Partner Showcase 8.27.2024

Prepare for chaos! Goat Simulator 3 arrives digitally on Nintendo Switch today! Step into the hooves of Pilgor the Goat and wreak havoc across the island of San Angora in this sandbox experience unlike any other.

SpongeBob Squarepants: The Patrick Star Game – Announcement Trailer – Nintendo Switch

Spongebob Squarepants: The Patrick Star Game launches October 4, 2024 on Nintendo Switch! Explore Bikini Bottom as a sandbox playground, using various objects to create physics-defying fun. The game features missions from beloved characters like SpongeBob, Mr. Krabs, Sandy, and Plankton, and includes iconic locations such as Glove World, The Dump, and Demolition Derby. Activities range from building Krabby Patties to causing chaos in Mrs. Puff’s rage room!

MARVEL vs. CAPCOM Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics – Pre-order Trailer – Nintendo Switch

Pre-order MARVEL vs. CAPCOM Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics today! Get hyped as the high-flying action of MARVEL vs. CAPCOM Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics hyper combos its way onto Nintendo Switch on September 12th digitally and November 22nd physically!

DRAGON QUEST III HD-2D Remake – Nintendo Direct: Partner Showcase 8.27.2024

DRAGON QUEST III HD-2D Remake launches on Nintendo Switch on November 14! Pre-order today! Dive into brand new gameplay from DRAGON QUEST III HD-2D Remake and discover how to customize your party’s vocations and appearances, use different battle strategies to defeat the monsters you’ll encounter, and view exclusive content not seen in the original game!

Suikoden I&II HD Remaster Gate Rune and Dunan Unification Wars – Nintendo Direct: Partner Showcase

Suikoden I&II HD Remaster Gate Rune and Dunan Unification Wars is coming to Nintendo Switch on March 6th, 2025! A hero’s destiny is written in the Stars! The legendary Konami JRPGs Suikoden I and Suikoden II have now been remastered in HD!

Castlevania Dominus Collection – Launch Trailer – Nintendo Switch

Dracula is back! Rediscover Castlevania Dawn of Sorrow, Portrait of Ruin and Order of Ecclesia, bundled together in Castlevania Dominus Collection. Available today! These 3 classic metroidvania games originally released on Nintendo DS are now returning on Nintendo Switch. But that’s not all! Haunted Castle, the very first Castlevania game on the Arcade, returns too in a completely reimagined version. Now with extra features such as save states or rewind, there has never been a better time to face Dracula and the forces of Evil!

Sid Meier’s Civilization VII – Nintendo Direct: Partner Showcase 8.27.2024

Sid Meier’s Civilization VII launches on Feb.11, 2025! Pre-order today on Nintendo Switch: https://www.nintendo.com/us/store/pro… Experience the latest revolutionary chapter from Firaxis Games as you embark on the epic journey of building an empire to stand the test of time! Your strategic decisions shape the unique cultural lineage of your evolving empire. Rule as one of many legendary leaders from throughout history and steer the course of your story by choosing a new civilization to represent your empire in each Age of human advancement. Conquer or cooperate with your rivals as you pursue prosperity in an immersive solo experience or play with others in online multiplayer on Nintendo Switch!

Rune Factory: Guardians of Azuma – Announcement Trailer – Nintendo Switch

Rune Factory: Guardians of Azuma is coming to Nintendo Switch in Spring 2025! The classic action-RPG and life-simulation gameplay beloved by Rune Factory fans the world over is boldly reimagined in Guardians of Azuma, an all-new adventure set in the eastern lands of Azuma. A once-thriving land, this never-before-seen region was struck by a terrible calamity. The gods of nature vanished, causing the land to wither and the people to suffer. For the very first time, play as an Earth Dancer and call upon unique powers to battle blighted monsters and restore the land, people, villages, and even gods to their natural glory.

Yakuza Kiwami – Nintendo Direct: Partner Showcase 8.27.2024

The Yakuza series is coming to Nintendo Switch for the first time on October 24 with Yakuza Kiwami! Take the fall for a murder and emerge from prison 10 years later to yakuza clans on the brink of a war that hurtles you on an intense journey of love, humanity, and betrayal, fueled by your fists and unyielding resolve, set against a bustling red-light district in modern day Japan.

