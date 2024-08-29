Score AMD’s Ryzen 7 5700X3D processor with FREE 1TB NVMe M.2 SSD for $209 ($319 value)

Over at Newegg, we just spotted a deal that gets you an AMD Ryzen 7 5700X3D processor with FREE 1TB M.2 SSD at $209 shipped. This AM4 desktop processor with a $249 price tag has been fetching close to $210 in recent months on Amazon. On top of fetching $1 below its usual going rate, the processor also comes with a free 1TB Team Group MP33 PCIe 3.0 M.2 NVMe SSD worth $60 today. The processor may not be fetching its lowest price, but you’re essentially getting $319 worth of hardware for your battlestation at just $209 today. Head below for more details.

The Ryzen 7 5700X3D may not be as powerful as the newer chips in AMD’s Ryzen 9000 series processors, but it still ranks among the best value CPUs you can buy right now. Just like its more powerful sibling in the Ryzen 7000 series, this one also takes advantage of AMD’s 3D V-cache to pack an impressive 96MB L3 cache for a solid gaming experience. This particular processor is based on AMD’s Zen 3 architecture, but it packs 8 cores and 16 threads with a max boost clock of up to 4.1GHz. It’s quite a power-efficient chip and it’ll pair nicely with AM4 motherboards carrying a PCIe 3.0 slot for the 1TB Team Group MP33 M.2 SSD. This particular 2280 M.2 SSD has read and write speeds of up to 1,800MB/s and 1,500MB/s, respectively, and it supports SLC caching for improved performance.

If you’re shopping for more gear to upgrade your battlestation then be sure to stop by our Best PC gaming deals hub where we’ve highlighted more offers like the one that gets you a massive $700 discount on Samsung’s 49-inch OLED G9 curved gaming monitor.

AMD Ryzen 7 5700X3D processor features:

8 Cores and 16 processing threads, combined with a massive 100MB of cache

4.1 GHz Max Boost, Unlocked Memory Overclocking, DDR4 support

For the proven AMD Socket AM4 platform, with proven upgradability

Cooler not included, liquid cooler recommended

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!