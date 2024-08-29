Anker’s 5-pound PowerCore Reserve 60,000mAh power bank station keeps charging needs mobile at $120 (Reg. $150)

Today you can head over to Anker’s official Amazon storefront to catch the brand’s PowerCore Reserve 60,000mAh Power Bank Station as it falls to $119.99 shipped, after clipping the on-page $30 off coupon. This totable unit usually goes for $150 most of the time, and in 2024 so far we’ve seen plenty of ups and downs in price, with May’s Memorial Day sales seeing the best discount down to its $95 low. Today, you’re not looking at the lowest price we have tracked, but it is still receiving a solid 20% markdown that shaves off a noticeable amount from the price tag, only $25 above the all-time low.

Summer is approaching its end and fall is waiting on the horizon, with plenty of time left before winter makes outdoor trips far more challenging a prospect. Anker’s PowerCore Reserve 60,000mAh Power Bank Station makes a wonderful companion through these cooling seasons and even through winter if you have to brave it, delivering a 60,000mAh/192Wh capacity, two USB-A ports, and two USB-C ports. When you’re not out enjoying the wilds of nature, you can even tote it along to keep your personal devices running throughout your daily appointments, weighing in at an easily manageable five pounds.

While the sun is shining, you can even benefit from solar charging with the battery taking just 4 hours to get back to full when connected to a 60W solar input. It’s even been designed to assist you for emergencies too, as it sports a retractable light on its top that has two different brightness settings, as well as an S.O.S button that flashes the international distress signal brightly. You can also ensure the device’s safety with a custom co2CREA Hard Case for $30.

Anker just released the PowerCore Reserve’s newest descendants, the SOLIX C300 90,000mAh DC and AC Power Stations – with early-bird discounts through September 3 – that come in at slightly bigger sizes and build upon the successes of their predecessors. You can also find more backup power solutions of larger sizes and power output collected together in our Green Deals hub, like the two big bundle deals we recently spotted on Anker’s SOLIX F3800 Portable Power Stations that start you off at 7,680Wh battery capacity tailored for off-grid and home backup needs, with expansion room up to 53,800Wh.

Anker PowerCore Reserve 60,000mAh Power Bank Station:

1. Sustainable Power Anywhere: Harness the sun’s energy with solar panel compatibility for eco-conscious charging on-the-go. This Anker power station is ideal for maintaining your devices powered while you’re out and about.

2. Safety in Your Pocket: This Anker power station comes with a built-in retractable light and an SOS button, providing peace of mind during unexpected emergencies and ensuring you’re always prepared.

3. Power Duo for Your Devices: Charge a laptop and a phone swiftly with 60W and 27W USB-C ports on this Anker power station, keeping all your gadgets ready and operational no matter where you are.

4. Uninterrupted Connectivity: A robust 60,000mAh Anker power bank battery ensures your iPhone 14 stays charged over 10 times, or keeps a 3W LED lamp lit for 42.3 hours during prolonged outings or blackouts, so you do not have to worry about losing power.

5. What You Get: Anker 548 Power Bank (PowerCore Reserve 192Wh), 1.9 ft (60 cm) USB-C to USB-C cable, welcome guide, worry-free 3-year warranty, and our friendly customer service. (Note: Wall charger and XT-60 cable not included)

