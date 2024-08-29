Govee’s new Evangelion gaming light bars and smart controller gets first discount to $70 (Reg. $90)

Through its official Amazon storefront, Govee is giving anime fans the first chance to save on its new Evangelion Gaming Light Bars with Smart Controller for $69.99 shipped, after clipping the on-page $20 off coupon. Regularly priced at $90 since first releasing at the tail-end of July, today’s deal gives you some solid cash savings on these ambient gaming lights as you upgrade your battlestation.

These new gaming light bars bring the color scheme of Shinji Ikari’s EVA-01 to your battlestation, with a beautiful purple form-factor that is accented with the contrasting green. By adding these light bars to your existing setup, you’ll receive far more immersive gameplay as they paint the surrounding walls with eight Evangelion-inspired lighting effects that are meant to replicate famous moments from the anime to “deliver an authentic combat experience” – on top of the 62 pre-set scene modes and customization options. Not only can these lights be set to any of the effects of your choosing, but they will also sync up with your audio (from speakers or headphones) to give you dynamic and reactive lighting as you play on. You can even utilize Govee’s DreamView here to link up these bars with other Govee lighting devices for a mesmerizing 360-degree visual experience. Head below for more.

There’s plenty more smart lighting deals filling our hubs at the moment, with Govee’s Smart Light Bar 2 for 55- to 70-inch TVs down at a new low, or the latest TV Backlight 3 Lite Kit that includes a fish-eye correction camera for syncing lights to your TV screen that is down at its second-lowest price. For your walls, check out the popular Glide Hexagon Light Panels Ultra 10-pack, or you can head to our smart home hub to browse through everything we’ve collected in full.

Govee Evangelion Gaming Light Bars with Smart Controller:

Evangelion-themed Design: The appearance of this Gaming light bar is inspired by Evangelion , meticulously recreating the EVA-01 and the anime’s combat scenes, bringing to life a thrilling and immersive gaming atmosphere.

Exclusive Evangelion-themed RGBIC Lighting Effects: Discover 8 Evangelion-inspired lighting effects customized to replicate the battles and famous moments of Evangelion, and deliver an authentic combat experience.

Sync All Your Lights Together: Govee DreamView takes lighting to new heights of personalization, allowing gamers to sync Gaming Light Bars with other Govee lighting products, for a 360° immersive game experience.

Big Variety of Effects: Includes 62 fantastic preset scene modes, from exciting lighting effects for creating stunning game atmospheres, to relaxing scenes when taking a break. Instantly change with one tap to fit your gaming style and decor needs.

Creative Lighting Effects: Govee’s unique RGBIC technology lets every part of the light bar emit different lighting colors, for creative multi-color effects. Choose from among 16 million colors for the ultimate personalized DIY lighting.

Visualize Your Audio: These gaming light bars can react to the sounds from your games and movies, not only syncing with the audio from your speakers, but can also pick up the sound from your headphones, for amazing immersiveness.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!