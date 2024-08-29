Motorola’s 2024 Edge smartphone with curved display and vegan leather finish back to $450 low ($100 off)

Amazon is once again offering its best price on the new 2024 unlocked Motorola Edge smartphone down at $449.99 shipped. While Google’s latest Pixel 9 devices and perhaps still the new Samsung foldables are catching much of the headlines lately, Motorola’s latest curved display handset lands at a much more affordable price point with more than capable internals, and it’s now $100 off the regularly $550 list price to match our previous mention.

This is the latest 2024 model that landed stateside a few months back with a Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 chip powering the operation alongside the curved-edge, namesake 144Hz 6.6-inch pOLED display.

Motorola has packed 8GB of RAM and a 256GB storage capacity inside this configuration with a 50MP shooter around back and 68W TurboPower charging that can deliver all of the power you need for the day in just 15 minutes, according to Motorola.

Alongside the IP68 water protection, I’m a big fan of the Edge’s textured vegan leather finish too.

Everything you need to know about the latest Edge handset is waiting over in our launch coverage at 9to5Google.

Motorola Edge 2024 features:

Advanced low-light 50MP camera. Easily capture sharp and bright photos at night with Ultra Pixel technology, Google Auto Enhance, and more.

Ultrafast 68W TurboPower charging. Get power for the day in just 15 minutes of charging.¹

Beautifully designed, fully protected. Enjoy the premium look and feel of a symmetrically curved design, vegan leather, and IP68 water protection.²

One-touch access to anything. Go right to your favorite app—or an app function—just by pressing the Quick Button on the side of the phone.

Worry-free storage and fast performance. Hold up to 256GB³ of photos and videos, and feel the speed of a Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 processor.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!