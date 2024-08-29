Motorola’s 2024 Edge smartphone with curved display and vegan leather finish back to $450 low ($100 off)

Justin Kahn -
AmazonAndroidMotorola
$100 off $450
2024 Motorola Edge

Amazon is once again offering its best price on the new 2024 unlocked Motorola Edge smartphone down at $449.99 shipped. While Google’s latest Pixel 9 devices and perhaps still the new Samsung foldables are catching much of the headlines lately, Motorola’s latest curved display handset lands at a much more affordable price point with more than capable internals, and it’s now $100 off the regularly $550 list price to match our previous mention. 

This is the latest 2024 model that landed stateside a few months back with a Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 chip powering the operation alongside the curved-edge, namesake 144Hz 6.6-inch pOLED display. 

Motorola has packed 8GB of RAM and a 256GB storage capacity inside this configuration with a 50MP shooter around back and 68W TurboPower charging that can deliver all of the power you need for the day in just 15 minutes, according to Motorola. 

Alongside the IP68 water protection, I’m a big fan of the Edge’s textured vegan leather finish too.

Everything you need to know about the latest Edge handset is waiting over in our launch coverage at 9to5Google

Motorola Edge 2024 features:

  • Advanced low-light 50MP camera. Easily capture sharp and bright photos at night with Ultra Pixel technology, Google Auto Enhance, and more.
  • Ultrafast 68W TurboPower charging. Get power for the day in just 15 minutes of charging.¹
  • Beautifully designed, fully protected. Enjoy the premium look and feel of a symmetrically curved design, vegan leather, and IP68 water protection.²
  • One-touch access to anything. Go right to your favorite app—or an app function—just by pressing the Quick Button on the side of the phone.
  • Worry-free storage and fast performance. Hold up to 256GB³ of photos and videos, and feel the speed of a Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 processor.

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Android

Motorola

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

Bose QuietComfort Ultra Wireless Earbuds

Apple Watch Ultra 2

Motorola’s unlocked 256GB 2023 razr+ flip phone i...
This 4-pack of Samsung SmartTag 2 item trackers is back...
Official Apple iPhone 15 Pro Clear MagSafe Case falls 4...
Most affordable 15-inch M3 MacBook Air with 16GB of RAM...
Aiper’s Seagull Pro cordless robot pool cleaner h...
These three popular Tesla and J1772 EV adapters from Re...
Tested: Spigen’s new 3-in-1 Apple-certified MagSa...
Make your dentist proud with Waterpik’s Aquarius ...
Load more...
Show More Comments